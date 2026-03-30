Perambur test for Vijay: Can TVK breach DMK's working-class fortress?

Actor-politician Vijay has chosen Perambur in north Chennai for his electoral debut, filing his nomination on Monday as chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The constituency, with a large working-class base, will now see a contest pitting a first-time candidate against the DMK, which has held the seat in recent elections.

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Here is a closer look at Perambur - its history, current dynamics, and why it matters in this election.

Perambur: A seat shaped by working-class politics

Perambur is located in north Chennai and is known for its sizeable working-class population. The social composition of the constituency has historically influenced its electoral outcomes, often favouring parties with strong grassroots organisation.

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The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a major railway manufacturing hub, supports Perambur's economy, employing thousands in organised labor and public-sector jobs. Railway colonies and related industries promote a legacy of blue-collar workers focused on livelihood stability.

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Vijay's decision to contest from Perambur places him directly in this demographic terrain, where voter loyalty has traditionally been shaped by local networks and welfare delivery.

Perambur: From early shifts to DMK's foothold

The constituency saw fragmented representation in the 1950s, with independents and socialist leaders holding sway. That began to change in the late 1960s when the DMK established its presence.

Satyavani Muthu's victories in 1967 and 1971 marked the beginning of the party's foothold in the seat, which would strengthen over the following decades.

DMK dominance with brief interruptions

From the late 1970s through the 1990s, the DMK held Perambur almost continuously. Leaders such as S Balan, Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, and Chengai Sivam secured repeated wins, with the AIADMK breaking through only once in 1991.

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Perambur seat: Left surge and recent swings

The 2000s saw a shift towards the Left, with the CPI(M) winning the seat in 2001, 2006, and 2011 through K Mahendran and A Soundararajan.

The AIADMK regained the seat in 2016, but its hold was short-lived. The DMK returned to power in the 2019 by-election.

Perambur: Current numbers and incumbency

RD Sekar of the DMK has held the seat since 2019. He secured 106,394 votes (56.32%) in the by-election and followed it up with a win in 2021, polling 105,267 votes and a 52.93% vote share against AIADMK's NR Dhanapalan.

The Perambur Assembly contest 2026

This time, it could be a multi-cornered contest. Vijay, making his first electoral appearance, will face incumbent RD Sekar of the DMK, M Thilakabama of the PMK, and Vetri Tamizhan of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Perambur, a high-profile constituency with over 2.20 lakh voters, is among the largest assembly segments in Chennai after the 2011 delimitation, making it a key electoral battleground in north Chennai.

Vijay's entry introduces a new contender into a seat that has largely remained within the influence of established parties.