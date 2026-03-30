US-Iran war impact: Rs 51 lakh crore gone in March mayhem! What should investors do now?

Indian benchmark indices have crashed sharply over the past month following the outbreak of war in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israel alliance. The BSE Sensex has plunged nearly 9,340 points, or 11.5 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 has declined 2,850 points, or 11.3 per cent, in March 2026.

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The total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 412.43 lakh crore on March 30, compared with Rs 463.25 lakh crore on February 27. This means investors have suffered a notional loss of Rs 50.82 lakh crore in just one month. With the rupee hitting a low of 95.14 against the US dollar today, the erosion in investor wealth stands at more than $534 billion this month.

The sharp selloff and jittery market sentiment have made investors cautious, leaving them with limited options to shift their funds. A surge in crude oil prices has sparked fears of rising inflation and a potential recession, diminishing the appeal of other asset classes such as gold, real estate and cryptocurrencies.

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Amid the recent market correction driven by US–Iran geopolitical tensions, several stocks are emerging with better risk-reward dynamics where fundamentals remain intact and valuations are trading below their five-year median levels. In some cases, they are even below the lows seen during the Russia–Ukraine crisis, said Elara Capital.

"We selected stocks using a mix of valuation, correction, growth visibility and analyst conviction—not correction alone. The key filters included stocks trading at a discount to their 5- or 10-year median valuations or below Russia-Ukraine crisis lows, those that corrected by 5 per cent or more during the drawdown phase or had already seen a sustained correction earlier, and companies with healthy FY26–28E sales and PAT CAGR, usually in double digits," it noted.

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In its report titled 'Physics of Value Creation', Ambit mapped the laws of physics to market behaviour. Analysis across emerging markets suggests that passive equity outperformance is statistically insignificant. "You need an edge. Recovery (8 months) and expansion (12 months) together deliver the bulk of returns—roughly half the cycle's total duration but most of its alpha," it said.

Navigating the descent phase—when returns slow to around -9 per cent annualised—is as vital as capturing the climb. At the factor level, the findings are striking: value, often seen as a safe harbour, underperforms sharply during slowdowns. In contrast, defensive factors such as low volatility (12 per cent alpha), financial strength (8 per cent alpha) and quality (5 per cent alpha) dominate, with factor spreads peaking at 10 per cent, Ambit said.

In the next few sessions, traders will closely monitor global macro developments, particularly crude oil price trends and ceasefire negotiations. Stability in the rupee will also be important for any revival in overseas investment flows. The US Federal Reserve's policy stance and inflation trajectory will remain in focus for investors.

Market direction may remain closely linked to geopolitical developments and energy price movements. Portfolio positioning should focus on quality large-cap stocks with strong balance sheets and earnings visibility. Defensive sectors and domestic-oriented themes may offer relative stability in the current environment, said Ajit Mishra, SVP Research at Religare Broking.

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"Traders should remain agile, avoid aggressive leverage and prioritise capital preservation. With volatility expected to remain elevated in the holiday-shortened week, a hedged and selective approach, supported by strict risk management, will be essential until clearer directional cues emerge," he added.

Ambit added that wealth is not created by enduring every phase of the cycle, but by capturing the heat of expansion while insulating portfolios from the cold of slowdowns. Factor-level cyclicality provides the edge.