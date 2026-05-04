Security tightened outside Vijay's Chennai home as TVK leads 68 seats; EC trends point to historic Tamil Nadu upset

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026: Security has been tightened outside the Chennai residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay as election trends reshape Tamil Nadu's political landscape in real time. Official Election Commission data show TVK leading in 68 seats, and the numbers have been climbing.

The scale of what is unfolding is difficult to overstate. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting all 234 assembly seats solo in its very first election, is currently ahead in 83 constituencies according to the latest EC trends. The AIADMK follows with leads in 54 seats. The ruling DMK, which came into this election seeking a second consecutive term under Chief Minister MK Stalin, is ahead in just 34.

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#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Security increased outside the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai.



Official EC trends show TVK leading on 68 of the total 234 seats in the state; counting is still underway. pic.twitter.com/LQXfCO1f8S — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Stalin trails, Vijay leads- in two seats

The most striking individual number of the morning: MK Stalin is currently trailing in Kolathur, his own stronghold. TVK's VS Babu is leading from the seat. Udhayanidhi Stalin is also trailing in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Fourteen ministers from the Stalin cabinet are behind in their respective constituencies.

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Vijay, meanwhile, is leading in both Perambur and Trichy East.

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On the AIADMK side, party supremo and former Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami is holding his ground, leading in the Edappadi constituency. DMK's O Panneerselvam is ahead in Bodinayakkanur.

A debut that could redraw the map

If trends hold, TVK is on course to replace the AIADMK as the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu — a remarkable outcome for a party contesting its first election. Polling on April 23 closed with a historic 84.69 per cent turnout, a number that, in hindsight, may have signalled the scale of the anti-incumbency now showing up in the count.

MUST READ | Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026: MK Stalin, Thalapathy Vijay, Edappadi Palanisami, other key candidates to watch

TVK moves to protect its numbers

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Inside the TVK camp, the focus has already shifted to what comes after counting. Sources told India Today that the party has directed all winning candidates to report immediately to its Panaiyur headquarters once results are declared. Depending on the final tally, the leadership is also weighing a shift to a secure resort location to insulate its MLAs from potential poaching by rival camps — a contingency plan quietly put in place well before counting day.

With every seat still in play, counting continues.