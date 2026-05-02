Assembly election result 2026: What are exit polls saying for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry ahead of counting?

Assembly election result 2026 | Results for the five assembly elections will be declared on May 4. The states that went to the polls are West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Exit polls are out. And the suspense is real.

Will Mamata sweep Bengal again? Can the Left-Congress alliance make a comeback in Kerala? What does Tamil Nadu look like for the AIADMK and DMK? And can the BJP hold Assam?

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So what are the exit polls predicting ahead of the counting day? Which party is leading where? And are there any surprise results on the cards? Here is a state-by-state breakdown of what every major exit poll is saying about West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry — before votes are counted.

Assam exit poll 2026

In Assam, pollsters have predicted a landslide win for the BJP+, with 75-100 seats in its kitty. The Congress is likely to be a distant second, with a maximum of 40 seats, and others are likely to score small gains.

DO CHECKOUT | Who is winning Assam? Exit polls give BJP’s Himanta a big edge, leave Congress stunned

Pollsters BJP+ Congress+ Others India Today-Axis My India 88-100 24-36 0-3 Today's Chanakya 102 (+/-9) 23 (+/-9) 1 (+/-1) P-MARQ 82-94 30-40 1-5 Matrize 85-95 25-32 6-12 Peoples Pulse 68-72 22-26 3-5 JVC 88-101 23-33 2-5 Poll Diary 75-86 15-24 2-5 Kamakhya Analytics 85-95 26-39 0-3 Poll of Exit Polls 88+ 27 7

West Bengal exit poll 2026

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The majority of pollsters have predicted a win for the BJP in the tough contest against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). People's Pulse and Janmat Polls, however, are the only exceptions that have predicted another clear term for Mamata Banerjee.

READ MORE | ‘We are going to cross 226 seats...’: Mamata dismisses West Bengal Exit Poll results 2026

Pollsters TMC BJP Left Congress Today's Chanakya 100 (+/-11) 192 (+/-11) People's Pulse 177-187 95-110 1-3 0-1 Praja Poll 85-110 178-200 P-MARQ 118-138 150-175 0-0 0-0 Matrize 125-140 146-161 0-0 0-0 JVC 131-152 138-159 0-0 0-0 Chanakya 130-140 150-160 0-0 0-0 Poll Diary 99-127 142-171 2-3 3-5 Janmat Polls 195-205 80-90 1-2 0-1

Kerala exit poll 2026

For the southern state, pollsters have predicted a strong comeback for Congress in the state. According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is likely to secure 49-62 seats, whereas the UDF is expected to bag 78-90 seats and the NDA may gain 0-3 seats.

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Pollsters LDF UDF NDA Others India Today-Axis My India 49-62 78-90 0-3 -- Today's Chanakya 69 (+/-9) 64 (+/-9) 7 (+/-4) 0 (+/-1) Vote Vibe 58-68 70-80 0-4 -- P-MARQ 62-69 71-79 1-4 0-3 Times Now-JVC 52-61 72-84 3-7 -- Matrize 60-65 72-84 3-7 -- Peoples Pulse 55-65 75-85 0-3 -- Peoples Insight 58-68 66-76 10-14 -- Poll of Exit Polls 59 77 2 2

Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026

Most pollsters have predicted a landslide victory for the DMK-Congress combine in the state, with Axis My India being the only exception. The pollster predicted a landslide win for Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), giving it 98-120 out of the total 234 seats in the assembly.

Pollsters DMK AIADMK TVK Others India Today-Axis My India 92-110 22-32 98-120 -- Today's Chanakya 125 (+/-11) 45 (+/-11) 63 (+/-11) 1 (+/-1) Vote Vibe 103-113 114-124 4-10 -- Chanakya Strategies 145-160 50-65 -- 18-26 Matrize 122-132 87-110 10-12 2-6 Times Now-JVC Exit Poll 75-95 128-147 8-10 -- Peoples Pulse 125-145 65-80 18-24 2-6 Poll of Exit Polls 130 65 31 8 P-MARQ 125-145 65-85 16-26 1-6 Peoples Insight 120-140 60-70 30-40 --

Puducherry exit poll 2026

This time, almost all the exit polls have predicted a landslide majority for the NDA in the union territory. In the 30-member assembly, the NDA is likely to get anywhere between 16-20 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India. It, however, projected 6-8 seats for the DMK-led alliance and decent inroads for the Vijay-led TVK.