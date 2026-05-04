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Election Results 2026: Here's constituency-wise results in West Bengal

Election Results 2026: Here's constituency-wise results in West Bengal

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead by 16,706 votes in Bhabanipur, leading BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari after five rounds of counting.

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  • Updated May 4, 2026 2:02 PM IST
Election Results 2026: Here's constituency-wise results in West BengalThe BJP is poised to script history in West Bengal, with the state heading towards its first BJP-led government since Independence.

West Bengal Assembly elections: The BJP is closing in on the 200-seat mark after comfortably moving past the majority threshold in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress appears headed for a significant setback after 15 years in power, in what is also the first election following an unprecedented voter list revision under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead by 16,706 votes in Bhabanipur, leading BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari after five rounds of counting.

In a high-stakes contest for control of the state, Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is locked in a direct battle with the BJP, represented prominently by her former aide-turned-political rival, Suvendu Adhikari, now serving as the Leader of Opposition. The Congress and Left Front remain in the fray, while an additional layer of complexity comes from a new outfit launched by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who gained attention for his proposal to construct a mosque named after Babri.

The West Bengal Assembly comprises 294 seats, with the majority mark set at 148. Any party or alliance must cross this threshold to stake claim to power.

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Exit polls in the state had not indicated a decisive outcome.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a dominant 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats, marking its strongest performance in the state. The Congress and Left failed to win any seats. Mamata Banerjee had lost the Nandigram contest to Suvendu Adhikari but later returned to the Assembly through a bypoll victory from Bhabanipur.

Here's the full list of West Bengal constituencies

Check Alipurduars Constituency Results here

Check Amdanga Constituency Results here

Check Amta Constituency Results here

Check Arambag Constituency Results here

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Check Bagda Constituency Results here
Check Baghmundi Constituency Results here
Check Bagnan Constituency Results here
Check Baharampur Constituency Results here
Check Baisnabnagar Constituency Results here
Check Balagarh Constituency Results here
Check Balarampur Constituency Results here
Check Bally Constituency Results here
Check Ballygunge Constituency Results here
Check Balurghat Constituency Results here
Check Bandwan Constituency Results here
Check Bangaon Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Bangaon Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Bankura Constituency Results here
Check Barabani Constituency Results here
Check Baranagar Constituency Results here
Check Barasat Constituency Results here
Check Bardhaman Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Bardhaman Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Barjora Constituency Results here
Check Barrackpur Constituency Results here
Check Baruipur Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Baruipur Purba Constituency Results here
Check Basanti Constituency Results here
Check Basirhat Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Basirhat Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Behala Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Behala Purba Constituency Results here
Check Beldanga Constituency Results here
Check Beleghata Constituency Results here
Check Bhabanipur Constituency Results here
Check Bhagabanpur Constituency Results here
Check Bhagawangola Constituency Results here
Check Bhangar Constituency Results here
Check Bharatpur Constituency Results here
Check Bhatar Constituency Results here
Check Bhatpara Constituency Results here
Check Bidhannagar Constituency Results here
Check Bijpur Constituency Results here
Check Binpur Constituency Results here
Check Bishnupur Constituency Results here
Check Bishnupur Constituency Results here
Check Bolpur Constituency Results here
Check Budge Budge Constituency Results here
Check Burwan Constituency Results here
Check Canning Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Canning Purba Constituency Results here
Check Chakdaha Constituency Results here
Check Chakulia Constituency Results here
Check Champdani Constituency Results here
Check Chanchal Constituency Results here
Check Chandannagar Constituency Results here
Check Chandipur Constituency Results here
Check Chanditala Constituency Results here
Check Chandrakona Constituency Results here
Check Chapra Constituency Results here
Check Chhatna Constituency Results here
Check Chopra Constituency Results here
Check Chowrangee Constituency Results here
Check Chunchura Constituency Results here
Check Coochbehar Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Coochbehar Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Dabgram Fulbari Constituency Results here
Check Dantan Constituency Results here
Check Darjeeling Constituency Results here
Check Daspur Constituency Results here
Check Debra Constituency Results here
Check Deganga Constituency Results here
Check Dhanekhali Constituency Results here
Check Dhupguri Constituency Results here
Check Diamond Harbour Constituency Results here
Check Dinhata Constituency Results here
Check Domjur Constituency Results here
Check Domkal Constituency Results here
Check Dubrajpur Constituency Results here
Check Dum Dum Constituency Results here
Check Dum Dum Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Durgapur Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Durgapur Purba Constituency Results here
Check Egra Constituency Results here
Check English Bazar Constituency Results here
Check Entally Constituency Results here
Check Falakata Constituency Results here
Check Falta Constituency Results here
Check Farakka Constituency Results here
Check Gaighata Constituency Results here
Check Galsi Constituency Results here
Check Gangarampur Constituency Results here
Check Garbeta Constituency Results here
Check Gazole Constituency Results here
Check Ghatal Constituency Results here
Check Goalpokhar Constituency Results here
Check Goghat Constituency Results here
Check Gopiballavpur Constituency Results here
Check Gosaba Constituency Results here
Check Habibpur Constituency Results here
Check Habra Constituency Results here
Check Haldia Constituency Results here
Check Hansan Constituency Results here
Check Hariharpara Constituency Results here
Check Haringhata Constituency Results here
Check Haripal Constituency Results here
Check Harirampur Constituency Results here
Check Harischandrapur Constituency Results here
Check Haroa Constituency Results here
Check Hemtabad Constituency Results here
Check Hingalganj Constituency Results here
Check Howrah Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Howrah Madhya Constituency Results here
Check Howrah Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Indus Constituency Results here
Check Islampur Constituency Results here
Check Itahar Constituency Results here
Check Jadavpur Constituency Results here
Check Jagatballavpur Constituency Results here
Check Jagatdal Constituency Results here
Check Jalangi Constituency Results here
Check Jalpaiguri Constituency Results here
Check Jamalpur Constituency Results here
Check Jamuria Constituency Results here
Check Jangipara Constituency Results here
Check Jangipur Constituency Results here
Check Jaynagar Constituency Results here
Check Jhargram Constituency Results here
Check Jorasanko Constituency Results here
Check Joypur Constituency Results here
Check Kakdwip Constituency Results here
Check Kalchini Constituency Results here
Check Kaliaganj Constituency Results here
Check Kaliganj Constituency Results here
Check Kalimpong Constituency Results here
Check Kalna Constituency Results here
Check Kalyani Constituency Results here
Check Kamarhati Constituency Results here
Check Kandi Constituency Results here
Check Kanthi Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Kanthi Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Karandighi Constituency Results here
Check Karimpur Constituency Results here
Check Kasba Constituency Results here
Check Kashipur Belgachhia Constituency Results here
Check Kashipur Constituency Results here
Check Katulpur Constituency Results here
Check Katwa Constituency Results here
Check Keshiary Constituency Results here
Check Keshpur Constituency Results here
Check Ketugram Constituency Results here
Check Khanakul Constituency Results here
Check Khandaghosh Constituency Results here
Check Kharagpur Constituency Results here
Check Kharagpur Sadar Constituency Results here
Check Khardaha Constituency Results here
Check Khargram Constituency Results here
Check Khejuri Constituency Results here
Check Kolkata Port Constituency Results here
Check Krishnaganj Constituency Results here
Check Krishnanagar Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Krishnanagar Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Kulpi Constituency Results here
Check Kultali Constituency Results here
Check Kulti Constituency Results here
Check Kumarganj Constituency Results here
Check Kumargram Constituency Results here
Check Kurseong Constituency Results here
Check Kushmandi Constituency Results here
Check Labpur Constituency Results here
Check Lalgola Constituency Results here
Check Madarihat Constituency Results here
Check Madhyamgram Constituency Results here
Check Magrahat Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Magrahat Purba Constituency Results here
Check Maheshtala Constituency Results here
Check Mahisadal Constituency Results here
Check Malatipur Constituency Results here
Check Mal Constituency Results here
Check Maldaha Constituency Results here
Check Manbazar Constituency Results here
Check Mandirbazar Constituency Results here
Check Mangalkot Constituency Results here
Check Manikchak Constituency Results here
Check Maniktala Constituency Results here
Check Mathabhanga Constituency Results here
Check Matigara Naxalbari Constituency Results here
Check Maynaguri Constituency Results here
Check Mayureswar Constituency Results here
Check Medinipur Constituency Results here
Check Mekliganj Constituency Results here
Check Memari Constituency Results here
Check Metiaburuz Constituency Results here
Check Minakhan Constituency Results here
Check Monteswar Constituency Results here
Check Mothabari Constituency Results here
Check Moyna Constituency Results here
Check Murarai Constituency Results here
Check Murshidabad Constituency Results here
Check Nabadwip Constituency Results here
Check Nabagram Constituency Results here
Check Nagrakata Constituency Results here
Check Naihati Constituency Results here
Check Nakashipara Constituency Results here
Check Nalhati Constituency Results here
Check Nandakumar Constituency Results here
Check Nandigram Constituency Results here
Check Nanoor Constituency Results here
Check Narayangarh Constituency Results here
Check Natabari Constituency Results here
Check Nayagram Constituency Results here
Check Noapara Constituency Results here
Check Nowda Constituency Results here
Check Onda Constituency Results here
Check Palashipara Constituency Results here
Check Panchla Constituency Results here
Check Pandabeswar Constituency Results here
Check Pandua Constituency Results here
Check Panihati Constituency Results here
Check Panskura Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Panskura Purba Constituency Results here
Check Para Constituency Results here
Check Patashpur Constituency Results here
Check Patharpratima Constituency Results here
Check Phansidewa Constituency Results here
Check Pingla Constituency Results here
Check Purbasthali Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Purbasthali Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Pursurah Constituency Results here
Check Purulia Constituency Results here
Check Raghunathganj Constituency Results here
Check Raghunathpur Constituency Results here
Check Raidighi Constituency Results here
Check Raiganj Constituency Results here
Check Raina Constituency Results here
Check Raipur Constituency Results here
Check Rajarhat Gopalpur Constituency Results here
Check Rajarhat New Town Constituency Results here
Check Rajganj Constituency Results here
Check Ramnagar Constituency Results here
Check Rampurhat Constituency Results here
Check Ranaghat Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Constituency Results here
Check Ranaghat Uttar Purba Constituency Results here
Check Ranibandh Constituency Results here
Check Raniganj Constituency Results here
Check Raninagar Constituency Results here
Check Rashbehari Constituency Results here
Check Ratua Constituency Results here
Check Rejinagar Constituency Results here
Check Sabang Constituency Results here
Check Sagar Constituency Results here
Check Sagardighi Constituency Results here
Check Sainthia Constituency Results here
Check Salboni Constituency Results here
Check Saltora Constituency Results here
Check Samserganj Constituency Results here
Check Sandeshkhali Constituency Results here
Check Sankrail Constituency Results here
Check Santipur Constituency Results here
Check Saptagram Constituency Results here
Check Satgachhia Constituency Results here
Check Shibpur Constituency Results here
Check Shyampukur Constituency Results here
Check Shyampur Constituency Results here
Check Siliguri Constituency Results here
Check Singur Constituency Results here
Check Sitai Constituency Results here
Check Sitalkuchi Constituency Results here
Check Sonamukhi Constituency Results here
Check Sonarpur Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Sonarpur Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Sreerampur Constituency Results here
Check Sujapur Constituency Results here
Check Suri Constituency Results here
Check Suti Constituency Results here
Check Swarupnagar Constituency Results here
Check Taldangra Constituency Results here
Check Tamluk Constituency Results here
Check Tapan Constituency Results here
Check Tarakeswar Constituency Results here
Check Tehatta Constituency Results here
Check Tollyganj Constituency Results here
Check Tufanganj Constituency Results here
Check Udaynarayanpur Constituency Results here
Check Uluberia Dakshin Constituency Results here
Check Uluberia Purba Constituency Results here
Check Uluberia Uttar Constituency Results here
Check Uttarpara Constituency Results here

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Published on: May 4, 2026 2:02 PM IST
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