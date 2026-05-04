Election Results 2026: Here's constituency-wise results in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections: The BJP is closing in on the 200-seat mark after comfortably moving past the majority threshold in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress appears headed for a significant setback after 15 years in power, in what is also the first election following an unprecedented voter list revision under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead by 16,706 votes in Bhabanipur, leading BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari after five rounds of counting.

In a high-stakes contest for control of the state, Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is locked in a direct battle with the BJP, represented prominently by her former aide-turned-political rival, Suvendu Adhikari, now serving as the Leader of Opposition. The Congress and Left Front remain in the fray, while an additional layer of complexity comes from a new outfit launched by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who gained attention for his proposal to construct a mosque named after Babri.

The West Bengal Assembly comprises 294 seats, with the majority mark set at 148. Any party or alliance must cross this threshold to stake claim to power.

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Exit polls in the state had not indicated a decisive outcome.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a dominant 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats, marking its strongest performance in the state. The Congress and Left failed to win any seats. Mamata Banerjee had lost the Nandigram contest to Suvendu Adhikari but later returned to the Assembly through a bypoll victory from Bhabanipur.

Here's the full list of West Bengal constituencies

Check Alipurduars Constituency Results here

Check Amdanga Constituency Results here

Check Amta Constituency Results here

Check Arambag Constituency Results here

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Check Asansol Dakshin Assembly Election Results 2026

Check Asansol Uttar Constituency Results here

Check Ashoknagar Assembly Election Results 2026

Check Ausgram Constituency Results here

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