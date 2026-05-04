West Bengal Elections: RPSG Group stocks- PCBL, CESC, FSL rise up to 10%; should you buy?

RPSG Group stocks, West Bengal elections: Shares of Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group including RPSG Ventures, CESC, Firstsource Solutions, PCBL and others jumped up to 10 per cent during the trading session on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing historic win in West Bengal Assembly Elections, surpassing 190-mark in the trends, likely to form the government in the state for the first time.

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Leading the gainers, CESC surged as much as 9.05 per cent on Monday to Rs 204.50, hitting its new 52-week high, commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 26,000 crore. The utilities player has yet to announce its results for the March 2026 quarter. Elara Capital has a 'buy' rating on CESC with a target price of Rs 228.

However, ahead of its results, Mirae Asset Sharekhan has expected its sales to bye around Rs 4,684 crore, up 16.6 per cent YoY and 12.4 per cent QOQ, with operating margins coming at 23.9 per cent for the March 2026 quarter. Net profit is seen at Rs 400 crore, up 3.9 per cent YoY and 248 per cent QoQ. ShareKhan had a 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 195.

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Shares of PCBL Ltd gained more than 7.55 per cent YoY to Rs 312.55 to command a marketcap close to Rs 12,000 crore. The company reported a 59.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 40.22 crore, while revenue fell nearly a per cent to Rs 2,066.06 crore. ICICI Securities downgraded the stock to 'reduce' with a target price of Rs 270 post muted earnings.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FSL), which will announce its Q4 results later this week on May 06, jumped more than 2 per cent on Monday. BoB Capital Market has a 'buy' rating on FSL with a target price of Rs 429, while Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has the same rating with a target price of Rs 415 per share.

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Shares of Spencer's Retail nearly 10 per cent to Rs 38, while RPSG Ventures Ltd, the flagship company of the Group, surged 7.9 per cent to Rs 914.40, with its market capitalization of hitting Rs 3,000 crore. Shares of Saregama India and STEL Holdings gained up to 2 per cent each.

Nuvama Institutional Equities and Sharekhan have a 'buy' rating on Saregama India Ltd with a target price of Rs 500 and Rs 440, respectively, while JM Financial has an 'add' rating on it with a target price of Rs 370. However, other stocks are not actively tracked by the brokerage firms.