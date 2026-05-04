West Bengal turns saffron: Modi-Shah's BJP breaches Mamata's Kolkata fortress

West Bengal Election results 2026 | History is in the making in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to power in Bengal in a stunning reversal and major setback for Mamata Banerjee. The saffron party is leading in 180-plus seats, above the majority mark of 148.

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The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which won 213 seats in 2021, is down to around 105 in current trends. If these numbers hold, the BJP will form the government in Bengal for the first time.

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So far, North Bengal had been considered the BJP’s stronghold, while South Bengal remained Mamata Banerjee’s citadel. This time, however, the saffron party appears to have breached key TMC bastions across regions.

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In 2021, the TMC swept urban and semi-urban pockets, winning all 11 seats in Kolkata, all 16 in Howrah, 30 of 31 in South 24 Parganas, 28 of 33 in North 24 Parganas, 14 of 18 in Hooghly, and 8 of 17 in Nadia.

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In the TMC strongholds, which together account for 119 seats, the BJP is ahead in 61, while the TMC leads in 51. In Malda, which has 49 seats, the BJP is ahead in 28, while the TMC is leading in 19.

The BJP is also set to sweep Medinipur, leading in 47 of 56 seats, while the TMC is ahead in just 8.

In the Presidency region, which includes Kolkata and accounts for 108 seats, the BJP is leading in nearly 52 seats - a sharp jump from just 18 in 2021.

