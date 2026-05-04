West Bengal stocks: BJP lead gives RPSG group, textile, railway shares a lift

RP Sanjiv Goenka group (RPSG) stocks such as RPSG Ventures Ltd and CESC, in addition to shares of West Bengal-headquartered companies such as Bandhan Bank Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd gained in Monday's trade, as vote count in West Bengal gains traction. Early trends suggest BJP was leading the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, with 188 seats. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC+ was trailing at 97 seats. The majority mark in the 294-member assembly stands at 148.

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Shares of Emami Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Vikram Solar Ltd and a host of Bengal headquartered textile companies such as Dollar Industries and Lux Industries Ltd and railway stocks such as Texmaco and Tiragarh Rail also gained, as trends suggests BJP was leading in the state with 182 seats against TMC+'s 103 seats.

Among The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) stocks, Spencer's Retail Ltd soared 6.88 per cent to Rs 36.98. CESC shares soared 6.20 per cent to Rs 199.15. RPSG Ventures Ltd was trading 4.89 per cent higher at Rs 888.95. PCBL Chemical Ltd was up 6.49 per cent to Rs 309.45. Saregama India Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd also gained over 1 per cent.

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Among textile stocks, Lux Industries Ltd rose 3.42 per cent to Rs 1,446. Dollar Industries rose 3.62 per cent to Rs 310.65. Vedant Fashions Ltd added 1.65 per cent to Rs 434.



Among railway stocks, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd was up 2.69 per cent at Rs 108.31. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd advanced 1.15 per cent to Rs 777.20.

Kotak noted note that NDA has a strong majority in Rajya Sabha currently, with the recent defection of seven AAP parliamentarians to BJP further bolstering BJP’s strength in the Upper House.

The likely increase in BJP’s strength in the respective state legislative assemblies in the recent elections may further increase NDA’s strength in the next Rajya Sabha election cycles, it said.

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"Given their current strength in both Houses, the NDA has the requisite strength to pass most of its legislative agenda, other than Constitutional Amendments, that require two-third majority," it said.

Kota Indian market is likely to react positively in the near term if exit polls, particularly the BJP's projected breakthrough in West Bengal, are validated today. It said the durability of any such rally will be tested quickly, as the trajectory of crude oil remains the single largest short-term risk variable.



