Flat in Kolkata, land and deposits: How rich BJP's former Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh is

BJP's Dilip Ghosh has declared total assets of around ₹2 crore in his affidavit for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, an increase from ₹1.82 crore disclosed during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

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Ghosh, the party's candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, reported movable assets worth ₹28.75 lakh, including cash in hand of about ₹3.5 lakh. His wife, Rinku Majumdar, declared movable assets of ₹22.98 lakh, with cash holdings of nearly ₹50 lakh. The couple also holds investments in bank deposits and post office schemes, including fixed deposits and monthly income plans.

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The affidavit shows that Ghosh's asset base has grown steadily over time. When he first contested the 2016 assembly elections from the same constituency in Paschim Medinipur, he had declared total assets of ₹30.29 lakh. This rose to ₹45.36 lakh during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which he won from the Midnapore seat.

In the latest filing, Ghosh stated that he has no outstanding liabilities. His wife's total assets stand at around ₹93 lakh, according to the affidavit.

His immovable assets include 1.88 acres of agricultural land in Paschim Medinipur, valued at approximately ₹40 lakh, and a residential flat in Kolkata’s Leather Complex area with a current market value of ₹1.42 crore.

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Ghosh's political record reflects mixed electoral outcomes in recent years. He secured victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Midnapore by a margin of about 89,000 votes, but was defeated in the 2024 parliamentary elections from Bardhaman-Durgapur by roughly 1.37 lakh votes.

Under his state presidency, the BJP clinched the highest Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections. The saffron party won 18 of 42 seats with 40.64% of the votes. This tally, however, dropped in 2024, when the BJP could secure only 12 with 39.08% of the votes.