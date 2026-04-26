Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's income jumps 169% in 5 years: Know his total assets

TMC leader and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim has reported a 69% rise in his total assets over five years, according to his election affidavits. His declared net worth increased from Rs 13.34 crore in 2021 to Rs 22.57 crore in 2026.

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His annual income registered a sharper rise during the same period. It grew from Rs 65.87 lakh in 2021 to Rs 1.71 crore in the latest filing, marking a 160% increase.

The affidavits show that his total liabilities nearly doubled, rising from Rs 83.79 lakh in 2021 to Rs 1.62 crore in 2026.

Hakim's movable and immovable assets include bank deposits, investments, jewellery and multiple real estate holdings in Kolkata and adjoining districts, which together account for the increase in his net worth.

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In the filings, he described himself as a "businessman, social worker and politician", while his spouse is engaged in business. A significant portion of the increase in wealth appears to have come from a combination of higher bank deposits, investments and appreciation in immovable properties held by the family.

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The affidavits also indicate a change in his legal profile. While he had listed one pending criminal case in his 2021 nomination papers, the 2026 affidavit records two pending criminal cases against him.

Hakim is a senior Trinamool Congress leader and has represented the Kolkata Port assembly constituency for several terms. He is seeking another term from the seat.

Hakim first became Mayor of Kolkata in December 2018, taking over after Sovan Chatterjee's exit, and served in that role until the civic elections in 2020. He was then re‑elected as Mayor in December 2021 and has continued in the position since that second term began.

Kolkata Port will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. He is up against BJP's Rakesh Singh and Congress leader Aquib Gulzar.

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(With inputs from PTI)



