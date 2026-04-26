Watch: The moment Trump is evacuated after gunfire at White House correspondents' dinner

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on Saturday night after loud, unidentified noises triggered a major security scare.

BREAKING: Trump and several Cabinet members rushed out of the WHCA dinner after a security incident. pic.twitter.com/6X1CxIO80M — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2026

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where around 2,600 attendees had gathered for the annual event. According to a White House aide, Trump was safe after a freelance photographer reported hearing four to six loud bangs inside the hotel, though not in the immediate vicinity of the dinner hall.

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The suspected presence of a gunman triggered panic among attendees. Guests abruptly stopped conversations as shouts of "Get down, get down!" rang out, while others yelled, "Out of the way, sir!"

A live feed showed First Lady Melania Trump appearing visibly concerned just before the evacuation, reacting to movement in the crowd. Secret Service agents in combat gear rushed into the dining area as hundreds took cover.

More footage of the evacuation pic.twitter.com/Hp7pD370bN https://t.co/MvLhDyFCro — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2026

Security teams pushed several senior officials, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Doug Burgum, and Marco Rubio, to the floor as a precaution. Top Cabinet members were then removed from the venue one by one as authorities swept the area.

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There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Following the incident, Trump said the suspect had been apprehended and praised the response of security personnel. Posting on Truth Social, he wrote it was "quite an evening in D.C." and commended the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting "quickly and bravely."

He added that he had initially suggested continuing the event, saying "LET THE SHOW GO ON," but noted that the final decision would be guided by law enforcement authorities.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said: "Very thankful to God that President Trump and the First Lady, Vice President Vance and the Second Lady are okay, as well as everyone else attending the dinner.

The only thing I’m certain of is that the times in which we live are creating a stream of threats that are unprecedented against President Trump and other government officials.

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To the brave law enforcement officers who were there to protect, well done. To the American people, let’s all pray for calmer waters and try to be part of the solution, not the problem."