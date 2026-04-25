Dividend IT stocks amount: TCS vs Infosys vs HCL vs Tech Mahindra: Who offers highest?

India's top IT giants, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, have wrapped up their earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, bringing some much-needed dividend announcements for investors who just watched the sector selloff over AI disruptions.

Meanwhile, in the last session on Friday, IT stocks were the top losers on the Sensex. Infosys plunged 7.09% to Rs 1154.45, HCLTech slumped 5.79% to Rs 1203.25, TCS slipped 4.97% to Rs 2397.30, and Tech Mahindra fell 4.25% to Rs 1360.05.

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Dividend announced with Q4 results

Tech Mahindra

When it comes to the highest final payout for the quarter, Tech Mahindra leads the pack. According to its stock exchange filing, the company's board recommended final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Combined with an earlier interim dividend of Rs 15 per share paid back in November 2025, the company noted that the total dividend for FY 2025-26, subject to approval of the final dividend, would be Rs 51 a share.

Shareholders looking to cash in must be on the books by the record date of Friday, July 3, 2026, and the payout would hit accounts before Friday, August 14, 2026, the company said.

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TCS

India's largest IT firm, in its regulatory filing, TCS said that it has recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share of face value of Rs 1 each. TCS said that the dividend shall be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the 31st annual general meeting.

Infosys

Infosys, the Bengaluru-based major's recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 a share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed June 10, 2026 as the record date for this payout, stating that the dividend would be paid on June 25, 2026.

When paired with an earlier interim dividend of Rs 23, Infosys has distributed a total of Rs 48 per share for the fiscal year.

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HCL Tech

HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2026-27. The company said that the record date for the payment of the dividend shall be April 25, 2026, and the payout would be distributed on May 5, 2026.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company's filing showed HCL Tech's total dividend paid stood at Rs 54 per share.

