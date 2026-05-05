Not just Mamata, nearly entire cabinet falls: 22 TMC ministers defeated in Bengal setback

The Bharatiya Janata Party's sweep in West Bengal has not just unseated the Trinamool Congress - it has dismantled its leadership. Out of 35 ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government who contested the 2026 Assembly elections, 22 have lost, including the chief minister herself in Bhabanipur.

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Nearly 63% of the cabinet failed to retain their seats, a sign of a huge anti-incumbency that resulted in direct rejection of the ruling leadership.

The BJP won 206 seats, securing a two-thirds majority and ending the TMC's 15-year rule. The result carried added weight with Banerjee's defeat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in a high-stakes contest that flipped after early trends.

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Ministers handling key departments - including housing, power, education, industry, transport, irrigation and backward classes - have all been defeated.

Among those who lost are Aroop Biswas in Tollygunge, Bratya Basu in Dum Dum, Chandrima Bhattacharya in Dum Dum Uttar and Shashi Panja in Shyampukur.

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Udayan Guha lost in Dinhata, Manas Ranjan Bhunia in Sabang, and Moloy Ghatak in Asansol Uttar. In Kolkata, BJP's Purnima Chakraborty defeated industry minister Shashi Panja, signalling cracks even in urban pockets.

The defeats were not isolated. They stretched from Kolkata to North Bengal and into rural belts, cutting through what had been the party’s administrative and organisational backbone.

From a marginal vote share of around 4% in 2011, the BJP climbed to nearly 40% in 2019, emerged as the principal challenger in 2021, and has now crossed roughly 45% to convert that growth into power. The TMC’s vote share has dropped from 48% in 2021 to about 40.94%.

For the first time since 1972, West Bengal is set to be governed by a party that is also in power at the Centre - marking a decisive political shift.

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The verdict marks a collapse of the incumbent leadership - from the chief minister to the cabinet - in one of the most sweeping electoral rejections in the state's recent history.

List of TMC Ministers Who Lost Portfolios Constiteuncies Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister Bhabanipur Aroop Biswas Housing, Power Tollygunge Bratya Basu Higher Education, School Education Dum Dum Chandrima Bhattacharya Environment, Finance, Programme Monitoring Dum Dum Uttar Shashi Panja Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Shyampukur Sujit Bose Fire and Emergency Services Bidhannagar Indranil Sen Technical Education, Training & Skill Development; Tourism Chandannagar Becharam Manna Agricultural Marketing Singur Swapan Debnath Animal Resources Development Purbasthali Dakshin Bulu Chik Baraik Backward Classes Welfare, Tribal Development Mal Pradip Kr. Mazumdar Co-operation, Panchayats & Rural Development Durgapur Purba Birbaha Hansda Forests, Self-Help Group & Self Employment Binpur Manas Ranjan Bhunia Irrigation & Waterways Sabang Moloy Ghatak Labour Asansol Uttar Siddiqullah Choudhury Mass Education Extension and Library Services Monteswar Udayan Guha North Bengal Development Dinhata Sandhyarani Tudu Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs Manbazar Bankim Chandra Hazra Sundarban Affairs Sagar Ujjal Biswas Science & Technology and Bio-Technology Krishnanagar Dakshin Snehasis Chakraborty Transport Jangipara Srikant Mahato MoS-Consumer Affairs Salboni Satyajit Barman MoS- School Education Hemtabad



