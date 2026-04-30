‘We are going to cross 226 seats...’: Mamata dismisses West Bengal Exit Poll results 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed the 2026 Assembly election exit polls as “paid and forced”, asserting that the ruling All India Trinamool Congress would comfortably retain power and cross 226 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

In a strongly worded video message released a day after polling concluded, Banerjee thanked voters and party workers, accusing the BJP and the Centre of attempting to influence the election through “money, power and firearms”.

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“We are very grateful to the people of Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and atrocities, you have cast vote. I am also very grateful to TMC workers that they fought with their lives,” Banerjee said.

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Rejecting the exit poll projections that indicate a tight contest between the TMC and the BJP, she claimed the surveys were orchestrated under pressure from the saffron party.

“I want to assure you, the exit polls are paid and forced and as per a circular from BJP’s office to media. We are going to cross 226 seats in 2026. I have full faith in the voters,” she said.

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Her remarks came as multiple exit polls projected a sharply divided mandate in West Bengal, with several agencies giving the BJP an edge while others forecast a TMC victory.

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Banerjee also alleged attempts to tamper with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during transportation to counting centres and instructed party candidates and workers to remain vigilant during counting on May 4.

“They have planned to exchange EVMs enroute counting centres. Do not leave the counting cabins until I say so through a press conference,” she said.

The chief minister further accused the BJP of using central forces and leaders from across the country to influence the election campaign in Bengal.

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“Bengal doesn’t support Bohiragotos. BJP did not have agents of their own so they used central forces as one with direct interference of Amit Shah,” she alleged.

Banerjee also claimed that cash was distributed among voters during the election campaign. “I also have the information that they have paid Rs. 3000 in envelopes,” she said, while urging TMC workers to maintain peace and avoid confrontation.

What Exit Polls predict for West Bengal Elections

According to projections compiled by various agencies, People’s Pulse estimated the TMC winning 177-187 seats, while Janmat Polls projected 195-205 seats for the ruling party. On the other hand, agencies such as Praja Poll, P-Marq and Chanakya Strategies forecast a BJP lead, with some surveys predicting the saffron party could cross the halfway mark.

Several pollsters have also flagged the unusual difficulty of conducting surveys in Bengal. Axis My India founder Pradeep Gupta said a large section of voters refused to disclose their preferences, prompting the agency to withhold detailed Bengal projections.

Today's Chankya has projected a massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, forecasting more than 190 seats for the party and around 100 for the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

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The West Bengal Assembly election has emerged as one of the most closely watched state contests in recent years, with the BJP seeking to end the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.