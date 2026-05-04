West Bengal election updates: CM Mamata Banerjee alleges irregularities in vote count, urges cadres to stay put

As counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections gathered pace, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged serious irregularities in the process and urged party candidates and counting agents to remain inside counting centres.

In a video message posted on social media, Banerjee claimed that the counting trends were being selectively presented to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Calling it the “BJP's plan,” she said, "Since yesterday, I have been saying that they will show their results first and ours later in the first two or three rounds. Counting has been stopped after two or three rounds in about 100 locations. Seven machines were found in Kalyani, where there was no match. It's a total forceful use of central forces to oppress the Trinamool Congress everywhere, breaking offices, and forcibly occupying them."

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She further alleged that leads from several constituencies where the TMC was ahead were not being reported. "You have seen how they looted votes in the name of SIR to win the seats they could. But there are still 70-100 seats where we are leading, which they are not reporting. They are feeding entirely false news. The Election Commission is playing according to its will, along with the central forces. Our police are working under the central forces with complete submission. Therefore, I will tell all our counting agents and all our party workers not to be so upset."

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Seeking to reassure party workers amid early setbacks, Banerjee emphasised that only a fraction of counting rounds had been completed. "I said you would win after sunset. Even if three or four rounds have been counted, there are 14-18 rounds in total. You will win then. Wait and watch. We are with you. Don't be afraid. We will fight like the cubs of a tiger," Mamata Banerjee tells party workers.

The high-stakes election, held across 294 seats in the state, has turned into a direct contest between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Early trends from the Election Commission of India indicate a strong showing by the BJP, which has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in over 193 seats. The TMC, aiming for a fourth consecutive term, is trailing with leads in around 97 constituencies.

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Concerns within the TMC have also surfaced at the ground level. Several leaders flagged “fishy” trends and alleged procedural lapses during counting. In Maniktala, TMC candidate Shreya Pande, despite trailing BJP’s Tapas Roy, expressed confidence of a turnaround and accused officials of non-cooperation. Senior leader Shashi Panja claimed authorised counting agents faced delays in entry due to confusion at centres. Similar complaints were raised by Kakdwip candidate Manturam Pakhira, who cited mismanagement and delays.

Counting is underway across 293 constituencies at 77 centres under tight security, with the outcome set to determine whether Banerjee retains power or the BJP forms its first government in West Bengal.

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