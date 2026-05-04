Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares climbed 13 per cent to hit record high levels in Monday's trade after the PSU reported a solid 155 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the March quarter. BHEL said its consolidated profit for the four quarter stood at 1,290.47 crore, 2.55 times that of year-ago quarter's Rs 504.45 crore. Revenue for the quarter also rose 36.88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,310.37 crore from Rs 8,993.37 crore in the same quarter last year. Other income for the quarter came in at Rs 243.13 crore, up from Rs 149.27 crore YoY.

Advertisement

Kotak Institutional Equities had expected BHEL to report a profit of Rs 627.90 crore and sales of Rs 10,520 crore. Nuvama was expecting BHEL's profit at Rs 637.50 crore and sales at Rs 11,136 crore.

"BHEL is likely to continue bearing the overhang of legacy low-margin projects, which should keep profitability and margins subdued in the near term while gas shortages could remain an execution headwind. That said, Q4FY26 should still reflect relatively better execution, given seasonally stronger quarter-end deliveries and the support of a record order book of Rs 2.2 lakh crore," this brokerage sad in its Q4 preview note.

BHEL dividend

The stock also gained as the PSU board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for FY2025-26. Final Dividend, if declared by the company in the Annual General Meeting will be dispatched within 30 days from the date of the event, BHEL said on Monday.

Advertisement

BHEL share price today

Following the development, the stock rose 13.20 per cent to hit a high of Rs 398.95 on BSE. With this, the stock has taken its year-to-date gains to 34 per cent. For the quarter, said BHEL, the company has recognised a provision for gratuity in respect of fixed-term employees based on guidance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of [ndia, using actuarial valuation principles consistent with Ind AS 19 - Employee Benefits.

The government of India has notified the four Labour Codes, collectively referred to as the New Labour Codes, on 21 November 2025. However, the detailed rules under these codes are yet to be fully notified and brought into effect, it said.

"Any financial impact will be recognised in the period in which the relevant rules are notified and become effective, in accordance with applicable accounting standards," it said.