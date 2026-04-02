West Bengal polls: 7 judicial officers held hostage for 9 hrs in Malda, Supreme Court orders probe

Seven judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in poll-bound West Bengal were held hostage for around nine hours in Malda district. The Supreme Court expressed concern over the incident and directed the deployment of central forces to ensure their safety.

The apex court termed the incident an attack on its authority and criticised the Mamata Banerjee administration for its handling of the situation. The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi called the government’s response a "criminal failure".

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The court also reprimanded senior officials, including the chief secretary, DGP, Superintendent of Police, and Malda district collector, for their lack of timely action.

The court described West Bengal as the "most polarised state" and called the incident pre-planned and motivated. It also ordered the Election Commission to assign the investigation to either the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CJI further said, "Till 11 pm, your collector was not there. I had to verbally instruct very harsh orders at night. A 5-year-old child was not allowed food and water," adding that judicial officers were released only after intervention from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Without mincing his words, CJI Surya Kant said, "This incident is a brazen attempt not only to browbeat judicial officers but also challenges the authority of this court... We have never seen such a polarised state. That even in compliance of court orders, politics is reflected."

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A large protest broke out outside the Kaliachak II Block Development Office (BDO) on Wednesday over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls during the SIR. Protesters initially sought a meeting with the judicial officers, which was denied. Around 4 pm, they gheraoed the BDO office, taking the seven judicial officers, including three women, hostage. A five-year-old child of one of the officers was also inside.

The Kaliachak-II BDO office remained under siege while protesters blocked National Highway 12, effectively cutting off North and South Bengal. The judicial officers were trapped inside the office until they were rescued by police around 1 am. During the evacuation, protesters hurled stones at the police vehicle, and visuals showed shattered glass and angry protesters chasing the police convoy.

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The SIR exercise has become a major issue ahead of the Bengal assembly polls scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results to be declared on May 4. The final voters' list after the SIR process saw over 63 lakh deletions, while another 60 lakh voters were placed under adjudication. The judicial officers were reviewing these cases to decide whether voters should be retained or removed, as per Supreme Court directions.

Following the incident, protests escalated and spread to nearby areas. Demonstrators blocked NH 12 using bamboo and furniture and burned tyres. Videos also showed people cooking on the street, indicating readiness for prolonged protests.

BJP Bengal president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to control the situation. He alleged that the judicial officers faced continuous threats and intimidation during the siege and claimed that the protesters planned to assault them.

Directions from the Supreme Court include deploying central forces for the protection of judicial officers and their residences, limiting the number of people entering the BDO premises during adjudication work, and transferring the investigation to the CBI or NIA. The chief secretary, DGP, and district magistrate have been summoned to explain their inaction on April 6.