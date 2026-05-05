Top stocks in news: BHEL, Tata Tech, L&T, Ambuja Cement, Manappuram, AB Capital, Sobha

Indian benchmark indices managed to post gains on Monday on the back of supportive election outcome and better-than-expected Q4 earning coupled with eased West Asia concerns. The BSE Sensex jumped 355.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 77,269.40, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 121.75 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 24,119.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 05, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Marico, Hero MotoCorp, Lloyds Metals & Energy, SRF, Coforge, United Breweries, Poonawalla Fincorp, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharma, Aadhar Housing Finance, Gallant Ispart, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, HEG, Voltamp Transformers and other will release their quarterly results for the March 2026 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hexaware Technologies Elantas Beck India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Indus Infra Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend, while shares of Windlas Biotech and Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals shall trade ex-date for buyback of equity shares.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major reported a 156 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 1,296.1 crore, while surged 37.2 per cent YoY to Rs 12,310.1 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda zoomed 111 per cent YoY to Rs 1,753.4 crore and it announced a dividend of Rs 1.4 per share for its shareholders.

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Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group-owned cement player reported a 77.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,830 crore, while revenue rose 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 10,892 crore for the first three months of 2026. Sales volumes increased 10 per cent YoY to 19.9 million tonnes, while the company board announced a dividend of Rs 1.3 per share for the shareholders.

Tata Technologies: The Tata Group's tech player reported 8.1 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 204.18 crore, while revenue increased 22.3 per cent YOY to Rs 1,572.2 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 8 per cent YoY to Rs 252 crore, while margins stood at 16.1 per cent. It also announced a dividend of Rs 11.70 per share.

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Manappuram Finance: The gold loan player returned to black in March 2026 quarter as it reported a net profit at Rs 404.8 crore, while net interest income rose 2.6 per cent to Rs 1,504.3 crore. AUM increased 48.3 per cent YoY to Rs 63,798 crore, while it announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for its shareholders with May 11 as the record date for the same.

Aditya Birla Capital: The financial solutions provider reported a 31 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,129 crore, while revenue increased 10.19 per cent YoY to Rs 13,459.25 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Its lending portfolio increased 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,07,368 crore, while AUM increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 5,91,343 crore.

Sobha: The real estate player reported a 481 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 91.8 crore, while revenue increased 60 per cent YoY to Rs 2,030 crore. Ebitda increased 61.8 per cent YoY to Rs 152 crore, with margins coming in at 7.65 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share with a record date of July 10.

IIFL Finance: The financial services player reported a 148 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 623 crore, while total income increased 51 per cent YoY to Rs 2,090 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its consolidated AUM soared 38 per cent YoY to Rs 1.08 lakh crore, while NPAs improved on both net and gross levels. Its board approved fundraising of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

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Godrej Properties: The realty player reported a 70 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 649.88 crore, while revenue rose 63 per cent YoY to Rs 3,458 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda margin improved to 15.1 per cent, while Ebitda stood at Rs 523 crore. It recorded a 14 per cent YoY rise in collections at Rs 7,947 crore.

KPR Mill: Promoter group member KR Parvathi submitted disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations confirming no encumbrance (direct/indirect) on her 84.34 lakh shares as of March 31, 2026.

Inox Green Energy Services: The scheme of Arrangement between Inox Green Energy Services and Inox Renewable Solutions became effective on May 4, 2026, which certified the NCLT order filed with ROC.

Standard Surfactants: Fire broke out on May 3, 2026 in Spray Drier Plant (SPD) at Mandideep, MP unit, with no casualties or injuries reported so far. Affected operations to resume in 2-3 months after re-installation; other plants unaffected.