Dividends today, history: Hero MotoCorp, Coforge L&T, M&M, PNB, Marico

Boards of a host of companies including Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Coforge Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), Marico Ltd, United Breweries Ltd and SRF, among others, will consider declaring dividends for FY26, along with their quarterly results

Among these companies, Hero MotoCorp is a consistent dividend payer. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share for FY26 earlier this year. The two-wheeler major declared Rs 165 per share or Rs 2,000.11 crore in dividends for FY25, Rs 140 per share or Rs 1999.12 crore for FY24 and Rs 100 or Rs 1,298.96 crore in dividend for FY23, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

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In the case of L&T, the engineering and construction major did not offer any interim dividend for FY26 so far, as per AceEquity. It declared Rs 34 per share dividend each for FY25 and FY24, Rs 22 per share dividend for FY23 and Rs 22 per share dividend for FY22, data showed. Today, its board will consider a final dividend for the financial year.

In the case of PNB, the PSU lender declared a dividend of Rs 2.90 per share in FY25, Rs 1.50 per share in FY24 and Re 0.65 per share in FY23. No interim dividend is declared by this bank for FY26 so far.

M&M declared a dividend of Rs 25.30 per share in FY25, Rs 21.10 per share in FY24 and Rs 16.25 crore in FY23, as per AceEquity.

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Marico shareholders may also eye dividends today. The FMCG major had in FY25 declared Rs 10.50 per share dividend in FY25. It announced Rs 9.50 per share dividend in FY24 and Rs 4.50 per share dividend in FY23.

Coforge has announced Rs 4 per share dividend each in January, October 2025 and Jul 2025. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.80 per share in May 2025. For past two financial years, Coforge is declaring Rs 76 per share in total dividends.

United Breweries Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd and SRF would also consider dividends today. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd declared Rs 2 per share dividend each in the past two fiscals. Similarly, United Breweries declared Rs 10 per share dividend each in past two financial years, and SRF Rs 7.20 per share for the said period. SRF has announced Rs 9 per share in interim dividend for FY26 so far.