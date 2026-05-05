Fixed deposits (FD) vs Post Office schemes: Where to earn more in 1–5 years

Fixed deposits (FDs) and post office small savings schemes remain two of the most preferred investment avenues for risk-averse investors in India. Both offer capital protection and predictable returns, but differ significantly in terms of interest rates, liquidity, taxation, and flexibility. A closer comparison—especially across 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year horizons—helps investors make more efficient allocation decisions.

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Bank FD Rates

Bank FDs currently offer competitive returns, particularly in the 1-year to 3-year tenure, which appears to be the sweet spot in the interest rate cycle. For general investors, rates range from 6.20% to 7.40%, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.90% in select banks.

Private and small finance banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank (up to 7.40%), Bandhan Bank (up to 7.25%), and RBL Bank (up to 7.20%) are offering the highest yields. In contrast, large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI provide relatively stable returns in the 6.25%–6.50% range, reflecting their lower risk profile.

For 5-year FDs, rates moderate slightly to around 6.00%–6.75%, indicating a flattening yield curve.

Post Office Schemes

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Post office investment schemes, backed by the Government of India, offer fixed and sovereign-guaranteed returns, making them one of the safest investment options available. As of the April–June 2026 quarter, rates range between 6.9% and 8.2%, often outperforming traditional bank FDs on a risk-adjusted basis.

1-Year Post Office Time Deposit: ~6.9%

3-Year Time Deposit: ~7.1%

5-Year Time Deposit: ~7.5%

National Savings Certificate (5-year): ~7.7%

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): ~8.2%

These rates are revised quarterly, allowing alignment with broader interest rate trends while still offering stability.

1-year investment

For short-term parking of funds, bank FDs and post office deposits are closely matched. While top bank FDs can go up to 7.40%, post office 1-year deposits offer around 6.9%.

However, bank FDs provide greater liquidity and flexibility, including premature withdrawal and loan facilities, making them more suitable for short-term needs.

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3-year investment

At the 3-year mark, post office deposits at ~7.1% compete strongly with most bank FDs, which typically range between 6.25% and 7.40%.

While top private banks may match or slightly exceed post office returns, the latter offers sovereign backing, making it preferable for conservative investors.

5-year investment

The gap widens significantly in the 5-year segment. Post office schemes such as 5-year Time Deposit (7.5%) and NSC (7.7%) outperform most bank FDs, which largely remain in the 6.00%–6.75% range.

Additionally, options like SCSS (8.2%) provide one of the highest fixed returns in the market, especially for senior citizens.

Key differences for investors

Safety: Post office schemes carry sovereign guarantee; bank FDs are insured only up to ₹5 lakh per depositor.

Returns: Post office schemes often offer higher rates for longer tenures.

Liquidity: Bank FDs score higher with easier premature withdrawal and loan options.

Taxation: Both are taxable, but schemes like NSC and 5-year TD qualify for Section 80C benefits.

Flexibility: FDs offer wider tenure choices (7 days to 10 years), unlike fixed post office structures.

Conclusion

For investors prioritising liquidity and flexibility, bank FDs—especially in the 1–3 year range—remain attractive. However, for those seeking maximum safety and higher long-term returns, post office schemes clearly stand out, particularly in the 5-year segment and beyond.

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A balanced approach—allocating short-term funds to FDs and long-term savings to post office instruments—can help optimise both returns and risk.