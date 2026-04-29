West Bengal polls: BJP, CPM EVM buttons taped in Abhishek Banerjee aide's stronghold. Is repoll likely?

West Bengal election 2026 | Falta, an Assembly seat in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, has emerged as a flashpoint ahead of polling, with Trinamool Congress candidate and Banerjee aide Jahangir Khan at the centre of tensions. The strain had already drawn attention after police observer Ajay Pal Sharma warned Khan and his family on the eve of polling not to derail voting.

Advertisement

Polling for the second phase is currently underway in West Bengal, with around 90% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday. The highest voter turnout has been recorded in Purba Bardhaman (92.46%), followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), and North 24 Parganas (89.74%).

FOR LATEST COVERAGE OF ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026, CLICK HERE

On polling day, fresh allegations of EVM malfunction and possible tampering surfaced from Falta. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda accused the Trinamool Congress of obstructing voters from casting ballots in his favour. The Election Commission termed the complaint “serious”, ordered a probe and said a repoll would be ordered if tampering was established.

DON'T MISS | West Bengal elections: State assembly met 166 days in last 5 years; study shows low scrutiny, fast lawmaking

Advertisement

Election Commission sources told India Today that presiding officers had been instructed on April 21, ahead of the first phase of polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, to ensure every candidate button on the EVM was clearly visible and not covered with tape, glue or any other material.

They were also told to check that no ink, colour, perfume or chemical substance had been applied on ballot unit buttons, and to report any such instance immediately. The Commission said such cases could amount to EVM tampering or interference and, if confirmed, could lead to a repoll and criminal action.

MUST READ | West Bengal elections 2026: What prediction markets reveal about BJP vs TMC close contest

BJP IT chief and Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya said the incident was reported from booth number 144 and alleged booths 170 and 189 were similarly affected. Videos circulating online appeared to show tape placed next to the names of CPM and BJP candidates, though the CPM had not issued a statement.

Advertisement

Sharing purported videos, Malviya wrote on X, “This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour.”

He added, “In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice,” describing it as the “Diamond Harbour model”.

Amid the standoff between Sharma and Khan, the situation in Falta remained peaceful, with Khan staying inside the party office. Separately, voting was briefly halted at Booth No. 35 in Monteswar in Purba Bardhaman after allegations that the fourth EVM button, reported to be that of TMC candidate Siddiqullah Chowdhury, was covered with cellophane tape. Election Commission officials and police reached the spot and were examining the machine.