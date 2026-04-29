Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 Results today: When and where to watch live

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls today | With the final phase of voting in West Bengal ending today, exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections will be released later this evening.

In Tamil Nadu, the high-stakes battle is between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK-led alliance. At the same time, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has added a new variable to the contest.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For Full Coverage of Assembly Elections 2026, CLICK HERE

The DMK is seeking another term after its 2021 victory, while the AIADMK is trying to regain power with anti-incumbency as a key plank. Key contests are expected in Kolathur, Edappadi, Coimbatore, South Chennai, and parts of western Tamil Nadu, where margins could shape the outcome.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election, the DMK won 133 seats on its own, and its alliance secured 159 of the 234 seats, ending a decade of AIADMK rule. The AIADMK bagged 66 seats, while the BJP won 4 as part of the alliance.

In the 234-seat Assembly, even modest vote shifts can have a major impact.

Don't Miss: Tamil Nadu polls 2026: Lottery king Santiago Martin's wife, Vijay among richest candidates

Advertisement

The exit poll numbers would also provide early indications on other major contests across the country, including the BJP versus TMC clash in West Bengal, the BJP-Congress fight in Assam, and the LDF-UDF battle in Kerala.

Whether you prefer TV news, live streaming or social media updates, here's a full guide on when and where to watch Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 results live.

At what time can viewers watch exit polls live in India?

Surveys and seat projections will start coming in from 06:30 pm onwards today.

Where can we watch Exit Poll 2026 live on TV?

You can watch the live updates for Tamil Nadu exit polls on India Today TV, India Today website, AajTak TV, and AajTak website. Viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In and Business Today's official YouTube channel for the latest updates about Exit Polls 2026.

Advertisement

Which online platforms will stream exit poll results live?

Leading agencies that will share exit poll updates on social media platforms include Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya.

Are exit polls released after all voting phases end?

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls can't be conducted, published or publicised before all the voting phases end. The ban covers the entire duration of a multi-phase election, beginning from the first day's polling to half an hour after the final phase ends.

This implies that even if voting concluded earlier in Tamil Nadu, exit poll data couldn't be published while polling was still taking place in phases in another state.

Which states are covered in the Exit Poll 2026?

The projections for Tamil Nadu as well as West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be released at the same time.

What was the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent in its single-phase Assembly election, according to Election Commission data.

The high turnout has intensified interest around the exit poll projections, with both the DMK and AIADMK alliances expressing confidence over their performance.

Advertisement

When will the counting of votes take place?

The official counting of votes will take place on May 4.