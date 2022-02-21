AiDash acquires geospatial farming solutions provider Neurafarms.ai

AiDash, a startup focussed on satellite operations, AI-maintenance, and sustainability solutions, has announced its acquisition of geospatial- and AI-powered farming solutions provider, Neurafarms.ai at an undisclosed valuation.

With the addition of Neurafarms.ai’s team and assets, AiDash hopes to build on its vision of becoming a global leader in leveraging satellites and AI to revolutionise operations, maintenance, and sustainability for core industries. AiDash said that it is actively hiring talent with a passion for solving these critical problems. Neurafarms.ai shared AiDash’s goal of leveraging technology to provide actionable insights to their customers.



Bhavesh Patidar, Neurafarms.ai co-founder and leader of the start-up’s data science innovations, will join the AiDash team, with a focus on strengthening AiDash’s Disaster and Disruptions Management System (DDMS), which helps industries better manage disaster prediction, detection, and response. Patidar is an IIT BHU alumnus and brings with him extensive expertise in deep learning, machine learning, satellite image processing, and a passion for solving real-world business problems spanning domains, as per an official handout.



“Neurafarms.ai's vision was to change the way Earth Observation (EO) data is consumed in India, and I strongly believe that our acquisition by AiDash will not only help us accomplish our goals, but also transform the way stakeholders use data for decision-making across industries worldwide,” said Patidar. “Neurafarms.ai has developed an AI engine that combines data from multiple satellites and provides daily insights about the conditions on the earth. Our EO technology can be used across sectors to drive risk-optimised outcomes,” he added.



Anil Singh, Neurafarms.ai’s head of research and development, will also join AiDash as a Remote Sensing Scientist.



“We’re thrilled to have Bhavesh Patidar and Dr. Anil Singh join the AiDash team,” said AiDash Co-founder & CTO Rahul Saxena. “We’re eager to see them put their respective in-depth knowledge into action to improve our products and better meet the needs of our customers,” Saxena added,