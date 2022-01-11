Bizongo acquihires Bengaluru-based cloud platform Hexa

B2B e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo announced the acquihire of the Bengaluru-based cloud platform for college placements Hexa. This is the first ever acquihire by Bizongo in its attempts to innovate and launch new products in the made-to-order segment in the coming months. As part of this acquihiring exercise, Hexa co-founder and Head of Product Shubam Goyal will join Bizongo as Senior Product Manager and Sushmita Chavan Hexa Head of Business and Operations will join the B2B platform as Product Intelligence Specialist along with six other team members, according to a press release.



The B2B e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform aims to add around 100 people in its product, engineering and sales team by December 2022. Bizongo is looking at this acquihiring as a way to strengthen its workforce. Meanwhile, Hexa is a cloud platform which focuses on increasing placement ratio in colleges and prepares students with industry skills and connects colleges to more companies for campus hiring. Hexa has partnered with over 25 colleges, 10 partner companies and onboarded 15,000 students on its platform so far.



“Bizongo has been on a high growth journey over the last year thanks to our people and the continuous product innovation. Hexa’s team has demonstrated a unique ability to stay true to their core – build technology solutions that bring a complete transformation to hitherto manual and time consuming processes. We are excited to have Shubam, Sushmita and the team to drive Bizongo’s vision of championing digital transformation in the B2B customised goods segment. Their passion and entrepreneurial mindset is a perfect match for our team,” co-founder and CTO at Bizongo Ankit Tomar said.



Hexa co-founder Shubam Goyal believes that the Hexa team will add a lot of value to Bizongo. “We are very excited to become a part of Bizongo, an industry leader in the B2B platform category. We have always believed in building products that solve some critical human challenges, and with Hexa we have been fairly successful. We believe our team will add a lot of value to Bizongo,” Goyal said.

Bizongo’s acquihiring of Hexa comes after a $110 million fundraise in a series D round which was led by Tiger Global Management at a $600 million valuation. The company utilised these funds for ramping up its business and tech teams to develop a suite of digital services for both sides of the marketplace.

