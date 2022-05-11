Byju’s owned White HatJr faces employee exits amidst back to work drive

In a protest against the company asking its employees to resume reporting from their offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai, employees of WhiteHat Jr, the coding startup of Byju’s have started resigning en masse.



While the company has confirmed the reason for a spike in high attrition, the exact numbers have not been confirmed so far, though sources suggest it could be in hundreds.



A WhiteHat Jr spokesperson told Business Today explained their back-to-work drive could have triggered the employee exits. He said, "As part of our back-to-work drive, most of our Sales and Support employees have been asked to report to Gurgaon and Mumbai offices from April 18. We have made exceptions for medical and personal exigencies and have offered relocation assistance as required. Our teachers will continue to work from home."



Company sources further dismissed allegations about non-payment of dues. However, employees who have exited the company recently have flagged issues about below-par salaries which they claim were not sufficient to support expenses.



However, in response to queries, WhiteHat Jr claimed that it has offered all sorts of assistance to the employees in order to make their relocation easier.



The company however did not comment on the exact preferred locations in the employee contracts under which the employees were hired in the first place.



The startup ecosystem is facing a slew of lay-offs with several companies undergoing cost-restructuring.



Earlier ed-tech firms, Unacademy , Vedantu too laid off hundreds of employees. Recently, other companies including Meesho, Trell, Furlenco, OK Credit, Lido Learning too have announced lay-offs as the ecosystem has experienced a dry run-in large funding rounds this year, compared to 2021.



