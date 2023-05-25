Global travel tech unicorn Flix plans India entry

Flix, a global provider of affordable and sustainable travel options, has announced its plans to expand FlixBus operations to India. The first inter-city green lines are scheduled to launch in early 2024.

The India plans of the global travel tech unicorn comes on the back of its successful development of its services in Europe, the Americas and Türkiye. The company now aims to bring its business model to India, which is one of the largest bus markets in the world.

Incidentally, this is part of the long-term vision of Filx that is planning to continue its strong growth journey, with the next milestones being the launch of FlixBus operations in Chile in the second half of 2023 and India in 2024.

With buses forming the backbone of transport in India and a market size larger than Europe, Türkiye and North America combined, Flix believes there is immense potential for growth in this region while providing affordable, sustainable and safe long-distance bus services.

Flix operated the first green long-distance train in 2018, initiated a pilot project for all-electric long-distance buses in 2018 and launched EU’s first biogas-powered long-distance buses in 2021.

“Flix is a growth company and will continue to expand globally. I’m excited to share that India will join the Flix network as the 42nd country worldwide. Our mission is to offer affordable and sustainable travel options for everyone, and we see significant demand for such services in India,” said André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix.

“We are confident that our unique business model to work with small and medium-sized local bus partners and our technology for planning, booking operations and pricing will be a winning match also in India. With our strong focus on standardisation and safety we will build the most competitive bus network in this region. We are willing to invest substantially in the local market, create jobs and we are targeting market leadership,” he added.

Interestingly, the average age of buses in the global Flix fleet is estimated at 4-5 years, and passengers of the green buses are offered Wi-Fi, seats with legroom, air-conditioning, power sockets and overall cleanliness and safety.

Further, FlixBus also offers a seat reservation system in most countries, which is planned to be launched in all FlixBus markets.

By entering the Indian market, Flix also aims to create a significant number of jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the country, with the company’s business model being a main catalyst for this goal.

While Flix handles technology, customer service, quality management, network planning, as well as marketing and sales, trusted local Flix partners run the day-to-day operations and driver management.

The company has already initiated the process of forming a local team in India and has appointed Surya Khurana as the country managing director, who has vast experience in the mobility industry.