MSME fintech lending firm FlexiLoans.com raises $90 mn in latest funding

MSME-focused fintech lending firm FlexiLoans.com has raised around $90 million in series B funding from marquee investors like Denmark-based PE MAJ Invest, UK-based fintech investor Fasanara Capital and family offices of Dr Harry Banga and Yogesh Mahansaria along with existing shareholders like Sanjay Nayar.

Asia Link Advisors and Axis Capital acted as advisors for the fund raise. This is Fasanara Capital’s first SME investment in India and MAJ Invest’s third investment this year. Fasanara Capital and MAJ Invest have been investing in several fintechs and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) globally.

This investment will lead to FlexiLoans’s growth ambitions as it plans to focus on technology development and grow its MSME portfolio by more than 2x via co-lending, buy now pay later (BNPL) and supply chain finance platforms. After building tech assets for platform lending, pricing and customer journeys, the fintech lending firm will continue to invest in technology to bolster customer journey automation, risk management and analytics capabilities.

“We are very excited to have institutional players MAJ Invest, Fasanara Capital and the Banga and Mahansaria family offices to join us in our mission to help small businesses grow in India. Their experience in developing global fintech companies will help us in creating better products as well as organisational building,” FlexiLoans.com co-founder Deepak Jain said on securing series B funding.

He also thanked existing investors for backing the company in the recent funding round and said, “This round is particularly special because our investors now include long-term institutional investors, seasoned bankers and some of the largest global family offices- ingredients to build a world-class company backed by the right values.”

FlexiLoans.com previously raised approximately $20 million in its seed funding and Series A investment led by Sanjay Nayar and marquee bankers. The firm currently has over 120 eco-system partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra for financing sellers/vendors associated with these platforms.