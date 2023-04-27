‘My salary is more than your pre-seed round’: Techie’s brutal statement continues to stump start-up founder after 2 yrs

While it is not unusual for potential-candidates to reject founders, Roshan Patel, co-founder of fintech start-up Walnut, had every reason to be taken aback when he got rejected by someone he was planning to hire.

In September 2021, Patel reached out to a software engineer with the intention of hiring her on professional networking platform LinkedIn. He wrote: “I run a startup increasing access to healthcare by making it more affordable. We just raised a pre-seed round and are looking to hire talented engineers. Any interest in chatting?”

The woman wrote back to Patel by saying, “Hi Roshan, I just checked on Crunchbase and my current salary is more than your entire pre-seed round."

Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later. pic.twitter.com/YI9b3NZtIV — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) April 26, 2023

Patel shared a screenshot of the short conversation on social media platform, Twitter. The post has received around 3.7 million views. The entrepreneur wrote that he is still “thinking about this exchange” that took place almost two years ago.

While several users called the lady’s response “rude” there were others who came to her support.

“She ain't wrong. Especially when 90% of start-ups fail. Also, at that salary rate, she is well-established in her career doing well. Just noticed the -- after the name, comes across like a spray and pray message probably sent by a script as well. She said what she said,” wrote one of the users.

There were others who wrote that the woman in question was looking for “financial stability” and that is tricky because most of the start-ups fail.

One of the users reminded Patel that he has come a long way in the last two years. He shared a post by a news agency which reminded him of May last year when Walnut raised $110 million in a Series A round of funding.

