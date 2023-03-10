Shark Tank India Season 2 grand finale: Vineeta Singh to pitch SUGAR Cosmetics to sharks on finale night

SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, who is one of the judges on the popular Indian TV reality show Shark Tank India Season 2, is all set to pitch her SUGAR Cosmetics idea to the sharks on Friday night. The show, which ran for 50 episodes, is in the grand finale week.

Singh, who judged the business ideas for two consecutive seasons, said that judging and weighing a business pitch was different, but standing there and pitching SUGAR Cosmetics to the Sharks was scary and fun at the same time.

“Even though I think about myself in the pitcher’s shoes during every Shark Tank India pitch, standing there and pitching SUGAR Cosmetics from 2016 to the Sharks was at a different level,” Singh said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

She added that Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and boAt Lifestyle’s Aman Gupta told her she won’t be shown any mercy or leniency. They said that she would be grilled thoroughly when the questions will be asked.

The popular show’s second season this year witnessed many scientific and innovative pitches. Some pitches were well-planned and had bootstrap business models. Most Sharks said some of the pitches made them wonder how focused the businessmen were and how brilliantly they pitched their ideas, which made the Sharks invest in them.

Earlier, Singh in an Instagram post wrote about her vivid experience at the show. “Last week for Shark Tank India Season 2 gets underway today and similar to last year's experience - with every pitch, debate, and discussion - I'm just blown away by three things... The sheer range of people across India who watch a show like this! From sixth graders in school to CISF officers at airports to even the security guard at Jio World Drive who said: "𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘮, 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘣𝘩𝘪 𝘬𝘢𝘣𝘩𝘪 𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘪" - it's overwhelming to see how India across income groups continues to be a nation that thrives on inspiration and the romance of the "what ifs" coming true - no matter how statistically insignificant they may be. The breaking of age is a barrier to starting up. Felt near surreal to see two 19-year-olds from a non-metro city pitch their start-up @zillionaireindia with such class and confidence. Almost as incredible to hear @avimeeherbal 's 85-year-old Nanaji proclaim "𝘣𝘢𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘶𝘨𝘢𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘩𝘪 𝘤𝘩𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘯𝘨𝘢" with so much passion and resolve. And lastly, how incredibly amazing my photography skills have become after serving at least a thousand, "Can you please take a picture of Vineeta and me?" requests over the last year."

Sony LIV's Shark Tank India Season 2, which premiered on January 2 this year, has six sharks - Anupam Mittal, Founder-CEO of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder-CMO of boAt, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, Founder-CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain, Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com. Amit Jain replaced Ashneer Grover in Season 2.

Some of the successful pitches this year were the Made-in-India android laptop brand Primebook, which managed to attract Rs 75 lakh investment from Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta; Solinas, a Chennai-based robotics startup that aims to eliminate the need for manual cleaning of sewage pipes, got Rs 90 lakh funds from Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal; Mahantam, a startup that has developed an automatic tea glass-washing machine for roadside tea stalls, raised Rs 30 lakh from an all panel deal; Padcare, which works around waste collection at source to ensure environment-friendly disposal of sanitary pads secured Rs 1 crore in funding from Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal.

