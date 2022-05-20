Zepto delivery partner dies in road accident; company gives Rs 18 lakh to bereaved family

A delivery executive associated with the 10-minute grocery delivery app Zepto lost his life in a road accident on May 19. The delivery executive, identified as Karan Raju, was returning to the Zypp centre after completing a delivery. Karan Raju was a Zepto delivery partner working with Zypp.

He was wearing a helmet and was driving on the correct side of the road, as per the company’s statement shared on Twitter. The statement further mentioned that Raju passed away in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital yesterday.

The company has also promised to provide financial aid worth Rs 10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakh to the family of the deceased delivery partner.

The statement read, “We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakh. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time.”

The company also said that they are cooperating with the authorities concerned to file an FIR and assist in any way possible. It added that the company has supported the family since the night of the accident.

The statement read, “The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses (hospital bills, funeral expenses, etc.). In addition, our team is working closely with relevant authorities, who recently filed an FIR, to assist them in any way we can with this case.”

Zepto was founded by Aadit Palicha and his childhood friend Kaivalya Vohra in August 2021 after they dropped out of Stanford University to bring 10-minute grocery deliveries to India at a time when the country was under lockdown.