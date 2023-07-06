BharatPe apppoints Razorpay's Pankaj Goel as new CTO 

Fintech unicorn BharatPe announced the appointment of Pankaj Goel as the new Chief Technology Officer of the company. Prior to joining BharatPe, Goel was the Head of Payments Engineering at Razorpay.

Commenting on Goel's appointment, Nalin Negi, the interim CEO and CFO of BharatPe said, "With a seasoned engineering leader like Pankaj joining the team, we are confident that we will be able to build best-in-class fintech products that will further enable the next level of growth for the BharatPe Group of Companies. Pankaj’s phenomenal work during his rich career of close to 30 years is a testament of his strategic vision, managerial acumen, and ability to drive business growth through technology."

"I look forward to working with him to build new-age products for millions of merchants and consumers," he added.

The fintech company noted that Pankaj would be leading the technology team at BharatPe and spearheading the technology and innovation strategy across the Group of companies.

It is worth noting that under Goel's leadership, Razorpay's Total Payment Volume (TPV) scaled from $1 billion to $100 billion.

Prior to Razorpay, Goel held leadership positions at Intuit, Trilogy, and Sun Microsystems. He holds a Bachelors of Technology degree in Electronics and Communications from National Institute of Technology, Warangal. He also completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

On his appointment, the new CTO said, “I am thrilled to be a part of BharatPe Group, as it focuses on building a portfolio of fintech products for a wider set of merchants and consumers."

The fintech company BharatPe has been shrouded in a series of controversies from 2022. The company has witnessed multiple C-suite exits. Former CEO Ashneer Grover was ousted from the company after a spat with the co-founders and investors from Sequoia in March 2022. After that, Suhail Sameer, the co-founder of the company who took charge as CEO after Grover's stint left the fintech within months of his appointment. Post that, co-founder Bhavik Koladiya also left the company. Other exits include, chief revenue officer Nitish Sharma and head of institutional debt partnership Chandrima Dhar.