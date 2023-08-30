BYJU'S subsidiary WhiteHat Jr's CEO Ananya Tripathi resigns: Report

Edtech major BYJU'S subsidiary WhiteHat Jr's Chief Executive Officer Ananya Tripathi, who joined the company last year, has resigned, marking another senior-level exit from the embattled firm, said a report on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol reported that Tripathi had been on maternity leave since May 2023 and has decided to move on from her position. It is worth noting that, as per the report, the edtech company has not yet accepted her resignation.

Tripathi had joined WhiteHat Jr in April 2022. She was the Managing Director at KKR Capstone before joining WhiteHat Jr. She is also a former McKinsey alumnus, who has also worked as the Chief Strategy Officer of Myntra.

BYJU'S had acquired the coding platform in August 2020 for $300 million.

Karan Bajaj, the founder of WhiteHat Jr, continued to serve as the CEO of the newly acquired company till August 2021. Trupti Mukker, another BYJU'S executive took over after him until Tripathi took charge.

Tripathi has joined a growing list of senior executives who have quit the edtech company. Before this, BYJU'S chief business officer Prathyusha Agarwal quit along with two other senior executives.

As per BYJU'S FY21 results, WhiteHat Jr contributed Rs 326.66 crore of total revenue and a loss of Rs 1,548.76 crore to the overall loss before tax from operations of the company.

The edtech company has been facing regulatory as well as investor scrutiny.

In June this year, several employees claimed that the edtech company had not been paying provident fund dues to the EPFO, which it had been collecting from employees. EPFO started an investigation into the company after which the company deposited the employee dues.

Business Today had reported earlier that the company had deferred offer letters of employees by up to six months.

Moreover, BYJU’S auditor Deloitte resigned citing a "significant impact" on its ability to audit the company due to the former’s failure to provide financial data despite repeated requests of the auditor.

Furthermore, G v Ravishankar of Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus exited the company’s board due to differences with the management.