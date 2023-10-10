Flipkart Big Billion Days sale draws 91 million customers during early access and day 1

Walmart-backed e-commerce firm Flipkart has seen 91 million customers visiting its platform during early access and day 1 of its flagship shopping event ‘The Big Billion Days (TBBD)’.

The 10th edition of TBBD officially started on October 8, preceded by early access for VIP and Plus customers on October 7.

The homegrown e-commerce marketplace said orders by Plus members – subscribers of its loyalty program – grew 7X over daily transactions.

Categories like mobiles, appliances, lifestyle, beauty and general merchandise (BGM), electronics, and home experienced the highest customer demand during this period. Smartphones in the Rs 20,000+ segment saw a notable increase in demand among both metro and tier 2+ audiences. Lifestyle, electronics, and BGM played a significant role in acquiring new customers, the company claimed.

Products in grooming, food and nutrition, make-up and fragrances segments too saw heightened demand during early access and day 1 of the sale event.

“Through innovative technology, diverse affordable payment options and a truly accessible marketplace, we continue to redefine the shopping experience for millions of customers in India. This 10-year milestone reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to the larger economy,” said Arief Mohamad, Vice President - Customer Growth and Loyalty, Flipkart.

Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad saw the highest number of shoppers, followed by Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Gurgaon. Hisar, Lucknow and Patna were also among the top cities that saw a surge in orders.

Lifestyle sellers on the marketplace experienced a 10X growth in the orders placed, compared to the pre-festive period, followed by furniture and electronics with 8X and 7X growth respectively, Flipkart claimed.

More than 1.4 million sellers are taking part in the annual sale event.

Flipkart Pay Later witnessed a 5X spike in daily transactions during the period, while EMI-based purchases witnessed a 20X rise. Redemption of Flipkart Gift Cards grew significantly with a 5X increase and Flipkart InsureTech VAS products such as accident damage protection, extended warranty and other contextual Insurance plans scaled at 7.5X, the company said.

