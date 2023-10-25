Hiring platform Vahan places 4 lakh blue-collar workers across 200 cities in India ahead of festive season

Delivery partner hiring platform Vahan announced today that it has placed over 4 lakh delivery riders across 200 cities in India, encompassing Tier 1, Tier 2, and even some Tier 3 cities.

This announcement from the brand came just ahead of the upcoming festive season and at a time when most brands will have unique festival sales. This step by the brand makes Vahan the largest delivery hiring platform in India for brand partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Rapido, Swiggy, Uber, Zepto, and Zomato, to name a few.

Founded by Madhav Krishna, Vahan is an AI-powered platform that assists blue-collar delivery riders in finding jobs within 48 hours through a multilingual chatbot and app. Vahan contributes towards creating local employment opportunities across the country.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, Krishna said that the platform is not just a job placement tool; it drives positive change, enabling economic empowerment and fostering growth for businesses and individuals.

“Vahan leads in managing the workforce for delivery businesses, offering solutions with unparalleled efficiency. It has become the preferred choice for businesses looking to seamlessly manage their delivery workforce,” he added.

Asha, a Zomato delivery partner recruited through Vahan in Karnataka, said, “I never thought I could find a job that would help me take care of my family, but thanks to Vahan's support, I became a delivery partner for a food delivery platform / Zomato, and it has been an amazing journey. What helped me was Vahan’s simple onboarding process, which makes it accessible to people like me. This job not only provides financial stability but also the chance to grow and work on my own schedule.”

According to a few studies, the Indian last-mile delivery market is expected to reach $6 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.62 per cent from 2022 to 2027.

