IPO-bound Mamaearth partners with Apollo Pharmacy to retail across 5,000 stores across India

IPO-bound Honasa Consumer, the owner of FMCG brand Mamaearth, has entered an agreement with Apollo Pharmacy to retail its range of personal care and baby care products. As per Apollo Pharmacy, Mamaearth products were sold at over 5,000 Apollo Pharmacy stores in August, further expanding the brand’s presence and accessibility to consumers across the country. According to primedatabase.com, Honasa Consumer is expected to raise Rs 400 crore through the public offer.

In a release, the company said it is the fastest growing BPC brand in India to reach annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crore (in the preceding 12 months) within six years of launch as of September 30, 2022.

This agreement with Apollo Pharmacy represents a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and make its products accessible to a wider audience. The brand has seen high acceptance for its offerings, with Ubtan Face Wash, Onion Shampoo and Moisturising Bathing Bar for kids being the top sellers in the Mamaearth portfolio in August, 2023, as per Apollo Pharmacy.

Commenting on this development, Varun Alagh, Co-founder, and CEO, Honasa Consumer said, “This agreement is an extension of our endeavour to make safe and natural products accessible to consumers across India. With Apollo Pharmacy’s extensive retail network, we can now reach even more consumers who prioritise clean and sustainable beauty and personal care products.”

Madhava Krishna, Business Head, Apollo Pharmacy said, “We saw demand for Mamaearth at our stores and since the launch, we have seen an increase in the uptake of the brand across all locations. We see potential in the partnership and we believe that the business will continue to grow.”

