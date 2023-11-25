M S Dhoni invests in fitness startup Tagda Raho to revive traditional Indian workouts

Cricket legend and ICC World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in Bengaluru-based fitness startup Tagda Raho. The startup, which has not disclosed the investment amount, said it aims to revive Indian physical culture, aligning with Dhoni’s commitment to fitness.

Tagda Raho is a fitness program that combines traditional Indian equipment with modern training methods. The deal aims to make a difference in the fitness industry by initiating a movement for a fitter India through shared values.

Speaking about Tagda Raho training module, Dhoni said: "When I came across Tagda Raho, the concept really appealed to me. Intrinsically Indian, the equipment used in the workout has been a part of traditional strength training and Tagda Raho has expertly innovated and adapted both the equipment and the movements in a modern avatar."

“Workout involves movements and an increased range of motion that activates several muscles that usually remain dormant, it focuses on your core, and stability and enhances your mobility. This is also excellent for athletes who are now looking at new forms of exercise to maintain their fitness levels and remain injury-free, ” Dhoni said.

The fitness startup said it has reinvented the “OG Indian Workout” by combining traditional equipment such as Indian clubs – the Gada, Mudgars, Vajra and Sumtola with a specially designed training regimen.

The equipment and training programme have been used by professional teams and institutions including the Lucknow Super Giants, Haryana Steelers and the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The brand has also patented its modular equipment.

Rishabh Malhotra, founder of Tagda Raho, said: “Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a role model for the country, he defines physical fitness and longevity in sport and we are extremely happy to have him back the Tagda Raho team and vision. His dedication to fitness and supporting homegrown brands perfectly aligns with our mission to empower individuals to lead healthier lives and add a new dimension to Indian physical culture. Our aim is to expand Tagda Raho's training dugouts across India and enter international markets, with a belief in the potential of Indian fitness practices to make a global impact.”

Also watch: Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank: Top 10 companies in terms of average m-cap - BT500 List

Also watch: The resilient BT 500: India's most valuable companies - BT Magazine