Manipal Group launches medical learning and test prep app MedAce with live tutoring feature

Manipal Global Education Services has launched an app-based medical learning and medical PG preparation product called Manipal MedAce. This is Manipal’s first product in the live learning and test prep segment. In 2021, it launched UNext, an online learning platform for professional courses.

MedAce has two components—Learn Product and Prep Product. Learn Product helps MBBS students to supplement campus learning by providing access to a curated learning resource. The app will offer micro learning modules, live tutoring sessions, online dissection lab, 3D interactive learning, and gamified assessments. Prep Product helps PG aspirants with personalised solutions for NEET PG/NexT/INICET/FMGE preparation. The company said the platform is conceived and developed in accordance with NExT or National Exit Exam guidelines and adheres to CBME (Competency-Based Medical Education) curriculum.

Talking to Business Today on the sidelines of the launch, Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director and CEO of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) said the company, for the first one year, would solely focus on content development and app experience than worrying about market share or subscriber numbers.

“For the first year, the only target for us is to launch the product, see how it behaves in the markets, look what kind of content is connecting with the students, and what improvements we need to make. For the next one year, we won’t focus on subscription numbers or any of that sort, because that then puts me in the same league as start-ups and valuations, I’m not into that game. Manipal is a value creator,” Panchanadan said.

He said the company will make more involvement in edtech going forward with MedAce venturing into adjacent medical categories including dental, nursing, aligned health sciences.

Panchanadan also said Manipal Group’s deep expertise and capabilities in education and healthcare allows it to offer this solution which is first of a kind as there are no established organized providers for medical learning and exam prep in India.

“Supplementing has not come into medical education because you need to combine medical expertise, knowledge and assets, and you need to be in education. Outside of Manipal, I see very few groups who have college, doctors and hospitals, all of these under one group. Medical education is probably the most difficult one to impart online because of the complexities. Not many people have those capabilities to create those assets,” he added.

