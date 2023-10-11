OYO launches 60% discount for Indian tourists on booking hotels in Thailand

Global hospitality technology company OYO on Wednesday announced up to 60 per cent discount for Indian tourists in OYO hotels in Thailand. The company has a network of more than 170 hotels across Thailand, including budget and premium properties.

OYO's footprints in Thailand are spread across the country’s main destinations, such as Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi and business cities like Bangkok, Rayong and Chonburi.

The discount will run from October 11 to October 31, 2023, allowing guests to make reservations at OYO hotels in Thailand until December 31, 2023.

OYO recently launched Super OYO hotels in Thailand; these hotels were selected after carefully analysing their performance on multiple parameters such as customer ratings and reviews, keeping maximum rooms operational consistently and smooth check-in experience, among others. OYO has already added 13 Super OYO hotels in the cities such as Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Pattaya in the country.

Talking about the offer, Daniel Khoo, Country Head, OYO Thailand, said, “We understand that affordability is a crucial factor when planning a trip, and this initiative is our way of showing our gratitude to the Indian community for choosing OYO as their preferred holiday destination”.

As per the data released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, India was the second largest source of tourists to Thailand after Malaysia. In 2022, almost a million Indian tourists visited Thailand out of 11 million overseas travellers.

A report by Thomas Cook in 2021 also highlighted that Thailand is among the top three most desired destinations among Indians, and the other two are UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and Maldives.

OYO users can avail this discount by logging in to the OYO app or website, and after that, they have to select the city and choose eligible property. They should select the coupon code ‘OYOSPLDEAL’ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel option after that.

Meanwhile, Thailand is in the process of considering more relaxed visa rules for Indian tourists, which could potentially make travel to the country more accessible for Indians. This initiative is aimed to boost tourism and strengthen the ties between the two countries.

