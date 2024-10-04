Specialty chemicals marketplace Mstack bags $40 million funding

Mstack, a manufacturing platform that helps global buyers to source high-quality specialty chemicals, announced that it has bagged $40 million in funding, co-led by Lightspeed and Alphawave and included a debt facility from HSBC Innovation Banking as well as a lineup of angel investors.

Founded in 2022 by Shreyans Chopra, Mstack is a cross-border brand that offers mid-to-large scale enterprises a full-stack solution for sourcing specialty chemicals through a reliable supply chain that is secure against geopolitical disruptions.



The start-up said that the fresh infusion will be used to “disrupt a historically flawed supply chain for specialty chemicals.” It further stated that it will deploy the funds capital to expand across the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, while reinforcing its presence in the United States and other key regions.



Mstack’s founder Shreyans Chopra said, “Our R&D team in India is poised to commercialize multiple chemicals soon. Future plans include establishing advanced labs to drive innovation and IP creation while offering custom formulations and process innovation through our on-demand platform.”



Mstack claims to be leveraging its well-established network of approved specialty chemical capacities in low-cost, high-quality regions – like India, the Middle East, and Asia – Mstack. This allows the company to serve price-sensitive buyers worldwide with preferential pricing while maintaining a strong commitment to quality, reliability, and consistency.



The start-up further stated that it has codified its entire operation into a single platform, allowing buyers to source, test, ship, deliver, and track their specialty chemicals in one place. The company currently offers products in four categories: oil and gas, coatings, water treatment, and home and personal care.