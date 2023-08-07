Users want ONDC to be faster and more responsive, survey reveals

Indian customers believe that the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will be a game-changer in the e-commerce space, after it addresses a few gaps. A survey by ecommerce enablement platform Shiprocket revealed that users did not face any problem while using the ONDC app during on-boarding, but they did “wish” the process was faster and the customer care segment was “more responsive.”

In addition, 88 per cent of the respondents who participated in the survey revealed that they have never shopped for anything from ONDC.

ONDC has been making waves ever since its launch in April 2022. Touted as the “UPI of ecommerce,” ONDC was started with the aim of democratising the digital commerce space which is dominated by the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, and Swiggy. The platform has picked quite a bit of steam since its launch without any major spending on marketing. In fact, 76 per cent of the respondents believe ONDC is going to be a game-changer in the e-commerce space.

However, despite ONDC’s rise amid competition it still needs to work on on-boarding more users.

“ONDC marketing must target end-consumers in India and engage them going forward, as 88 per cent are yet to shop on the platform,” the report read.

So far, ONDC is present across 620 cities. It plans to increase its market share to 25 per cent across the country from the current eight per cent.

Moving forward, it plans to launch mobility services in four more cities across India. The state-run Indian postal service, which has a network of nearly 160,000 post offices, will also join the ONDC network to provide logistics services to small traders across the country.

T. Koshy, MD and CEO of the platform, believes digital commerce and the ONDC have immense potential that is waiting to be unlocked. “While e-commerce in India has existed for many years, we’re seeing a fundamental shift in how brands, sellers, consumers and institutions alike approach digital commerce. With the emergence of UPI and ONDC, India is breaking away from the traditional approach to e-commerce, enabling businesses of all sizes and individuals from diverse backgrounds to partake in the growing digital economy.”

He also said that platforms like ONDC have enabled the acceptance of digital tools in every corner of the country.

