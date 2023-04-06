82% gamers are interested in playing games based on Indian mythology: Report

82 per cent of gamers are interested in playing games based on Indian mythology, a joint report by venture capital firm Lumikai and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed. The report also noted that 43 per cent of the non-gamers feel most inclined to start gaming if they are based on themes such as ‘Ramayana.’



Mythology apart, other topics that attract Indian gamers are celebrities (78 per cent) and history (79 per cent). Additionally, some of the preferred languages in which games are played include English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Kannada.



The report also highlighted some of the changes in consumer behaviour. Around 41 per cent of the gamers said that earlier they only played casual games but now are interested in all kinds of games. Various categories such as first-person shooters, sports, strategy, action or adventure occupied the top spots.



The online gaming industry grew to $40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $140 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 32 per cent. Amitabh Nagpal, who heads the Startup Ecosystem at AWS called gaming as the “most engaging form of entertainment” in today’s time. He also said that Indian startups are driving the growth of the gaming industry by leveraging cloud and other technologies to grow and scale the businesses.



“AWS is designed to help gaming startups provide a seamless gameplay experience to their users by delivering single-digit millisecond latencies. Using the broadest and deepest capabilities of cloud, AWS enables Indian gaming startups to deliver and scale the next generation gaming experience to millions of users worldwide,” he said.



Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner at Lumikai said that it’s an exciting time for the Indian gaming industry and its players. “Indians download more games than any other country on earth, and this is translating to a host of white spaces on the consumer demand side including a largely young, professional gamer category who are increasingly paying for in-app purchases, an untapped audience of female gamers, and strong interest in games with Indian cultural resonance,” he said.

