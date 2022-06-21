Alariss Global launches in India; to work with leading VCs to support Indian start-ups' expansion plans

American business expansion platform Alariss Global has announced plans to set up an office in India with the aim of assisting Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups in their global expansion plans.

With a team of experienced business development and sales professionals, the company aims to help Indian start-ups accelerate their business expansion plans in the US and beyond by offering comprehensive compliance solutions. To achieve this, the company plans to hire about 40 people for its office in India.

Alariss Global has already partnered with Indian founders, backed by major investors including Nexus Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital India.

Commenting on the development, Rishen Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of Sequoia portfolio company Toplyne, and himself a former member of the Sequoia investment team, said, “Talent is the biggest asset for any successful company, and one of the greatest challenges of expanding to the US. Alariss provides an impressive pool of vetted go-to-market talent that is heads and shoulders above other partners we’ve encountered in the US.”

In its press statement, the company also announced that it is entering India after having already identified thousands of high-potential companies that could be marketed in the United States in the coming years. Currently working with start-ups from China, Singapore, Nigeria, Germany, Canada, Spain, the UK, and Israel, Alariss is making a special commitment to India by opening its first overseas office here.

Abhishek Sharma, Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners commented on the American platform’s entry, saying, “Indian startups have large global ambitions. There is strategic value in accelerating a company’s growth through swift expansion into the large US market. Most B2B software startups originating from India are looking to enter the US market and build on-ground team presence, far sooner into their journey than ever before.”

Co-founder and CEO at Alariss Global, Joyce Zhang Gray also commented on the company’s expansion into India, saying, “ As per a 2020 report by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), 155 Indian companies have created nearly 125,000 jobs in the US with investments of over $22 billion. These numbers are expected to grow multifold." “We are excited to help innovative and ambitious Indian companies realize their market potential by expanding to the US, one of the best places to do business and to grow their revenue," he added.

