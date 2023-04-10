Ashneer Grover’s CrickPe witnesses 10 lakh downloads since launch

BharatPe’s former Managing Director Ashneer Grover’s third venture went live last month. And now the ‘Dogalapan’ author has revealed that the CrickPe app has witnessed about 10 lakh downloads in less than 20 days.



Grover posted on social media platform where he also revealed, “CRICKPE: 10 Lakh Downloads (

For the unversed, CrickPe is a fantasy sports app that allows users to create virtual teams of real-life professional cricketers and compete against the similar virtual teams created by other users. The users can also earn rewards based on their performance.



Grover started working on CrickPe in 2022 along with wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Aseem Ghavri who are also the co-founders of the company. Other players this company will compete with in the market include Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Games24x7's My11Circle. However, unlike other apps which also offer games such as rummy, among others, CrickPe is only focused on cricket.



It does not only cover IPL, but other leagues, such as Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023. So far, the company is only planning to cover cricket events. Players from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Orissa, Telangana, Sikkim, and Nagaland are not eligible to play cash contests.



CrickPe is already available to download for free on Google Play for Android phones and the App Store for Apple iPhones.



