'Fiercely rich people walk in chappals': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shares why he picks Bengaluru over Delhi, Mumbai

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of one of India’s largest stock brokerage firm Zerodha will choose Bengaluru over other metro cities such as Delhi or Mumbai. And the reason being? According to the entrepreneur, in Bengaluru there are no brash displays of wealth in the city. “I have seen fiercely rich people walk in chappals. You will never see that in Mumbai,” he said.



“People in Bengaluru are less competitive,” Kamath also said in a video interview with Mashable India. He added that people may think that being “less competitive is a bad thing” but it is actually the “best thing” according to Kamath.



“People don’t rise on the backs of others in Bengaluru unlike the other cities,” Kamath said. He also added that there is something about Bengaluru which has worked out. "Maybe it is the timid upbringing of being a south Indian..."



Kamath started the online stock brokerage firm in 2009 along with his brother Nithin Kamath. Today Zerodha is a successful business which recorded a profit of Rs 2,094 crore in FY22.



The investor and entrepreneur reminisced his earlier days. He said that they started their company at the right time because awareness around stock market investing was very minimal. “We would have failed miserably if we would have started now.”



He also revealed that their hunger has reduced a bit over the years. “We (Nikhil and his brother) are not as hungry as the new people on the block. We are a little bit content.”



Nikhil and Nithin are also known for their philanthropic endeavours. They are among India’s top 10 philanthropists in their personal capacity. Their donations jumped 308 per cent to reach Rs 100 crore in FY22, making them the ninth-largest individual givers in India, according to the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022.



Even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates applauded for their philanthropic efforts. The billionaire recently took to Twitter to praise the Kamath brothers. “The efforts by @Nithin0dha and @nikhilkamathcio in addressing #climatechange & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India,” he wrote on Twitter. Gates had met the entrepreneur-duo during his visit in March.



Also Read: India adds more unicorns than China for 2nd year in a row; country accounts for 20% of APAC funding