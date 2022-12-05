Fintech start-up SanKash to hire 500 people in the next 6 months

Gurugram-based travel fintech start-up, SanKash, announced on Monday that it is planning to hire 500 individuals over the next six months. The hiring will take place across the sales and operations verticals. Currently, serving a customer base of 6000 across 250 cities, it wants to increase its presence to 250,000 points of sales. The company currently employs 60 people.



Recovery which the travel tech market is witnessing post the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the primary reasons for the company to plan this move. The company’s co-founder and HR Head, Abhilasha Negi said, “The fresh hiring is directed at catering to this segment. With the market picking up post COVID, travel merchants are seeing significant growth in bookings compared to the bygone year as consumers' confidence is gradually returning.”



She further added that the travel and tourism market in India is anticipated to touch $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20. “Along with the surge, the travel merchant base is also witnessing blitzkrieg expansion,” she said.



SanKash was started in 2018 by Akash Dahiya, Manu Pal, and Abhilasha Negi. The Gurugram-based start-up has built a plug-and-play API platform that provides several travel products and facilitates the payment for these products and services online. It follows a ‘Travel Now Pay Later’ business model.



SanKash’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered platform powers travel merchants and enables them to help travelers spread the cost of their travel between three to 12 months.



