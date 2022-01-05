Good Glamm spins off a new creator company with two new acquisitions

Content-to-commerce unicorn Good Glamm Group has spun off a new creator subsidiary firm, Good Creator Co (GCC) with the help of two new acquisitions, Winkl and Voodyl -- the firms that operate in the creator and influencer marketing space. The GCC will now have four companies under its ambit -- Plixxo, Miss Malini Entertainment (which was recently acquired by Good Glamm), Winkl and Vidooly.

"This will be India’s largest creators and influencer company," said Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and founder, Plixxo, to Business Today in an exclusive interaction. Gill argued that the vision for the company is to create an ecosystem of 1 million content creators / influencers by December 2022 and tap a $10 billion market opportunity. Gill also said that GCC aims to reach an influencer network of 150 million by December 2022 while its current network reaches over 70 million creators every month.



Notably, Good Glamm has infused Rs 200 crore into the new subsidiary firm.

“The talks for further funds raise are still going on and we are looking to invest the capital in expanding our network, targeting new acquisitions and brand engagements. There are some interesting announcements which will be made in coming weeks,” Gill told BT.

The GCC network, which has onboarded 2,50,000 influencers till now, has a current revenue rate of Rs 75 crore. Gill pointed out that the target revenue rate by the end of 2022 is Rs 250 crore. GCC's vision is to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem which provides cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands.



The company claims to offer influencer marketing and services solutions to India’s leading consumer brands and media agencies that are backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns with measurable ROI. It will provide brands access to detailed content and creator data analytics, and a brand-to-creator collaboration platform, along with content creation solutions for OTT and movie production opportunities, and more.

“I am super thrilled to become a co-founder at Good Creator Co. Being a first-mover in the influencer industry, this is a huge opportunity to give back to the creator community through dream projects like the Creator Academy, Creator House, Creator Studio, and elevated events, experiences and so much more. We look forward to joining forces with Plixxo, Winkl and Vidooly to form India’s leading Influencer ecosystem,” said Malini Agarwal, co-Founder, GCC, and founder, MissMalini Entertainment.

Nishant Radia, co-Founder, Good Creator Co. and co-Founder of Vidooly, pointed out that in today’s world, data alone doesn’t do it. It is now more about the journey of translating data into information, which should be translated into insights, and finally into knowledge.

“This partnership will address a lot of pain points in the online video and influencer marketing space, related to performance and KPIs. We are thrilled to join the Good Creator Co. Vidooly’s actionable insights clubbed with the network and reach of our fellow GCC companies should revolutionise the budding creator economy in the country,” he said.

