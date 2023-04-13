‘India is the place to be in’: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath encourages Indians in US to return & start something

While people may be moving abroad in search of better employment opportunities, India is the place to be in, believes Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath.



In a post shared on social media platform, Twitter, he wrote, “To my many friends who have graduated from fancy colleges in the #US, working there, considering moving back home to start something. All indications point to #India being 'the place' to be in this decade; from a relative standpoint, for an #entrepreneur, the opportunity is here…”



The comment came with two graphs which Kamath had put out in his timeline. One was on ‘Recession Probabilities Worldwide 2023’ (Source: Bloomberg) and other was on ‘World Output Projection 2023’ (World Economic Outlook IMF).

While the first graph indicated that India has a zero probability of having a recession in 2023, the other one indicated that in terms of real GDP data, India stood at the first spot with 5.9 per cent real GDP (annual percent change).



Ironically, developed countries such as the US, UK, New Zealand, Canada, and others were at a higher risk of recession compared to the developing ones.



The post attracted several comments and reactions. While a number of them seemed bullish about the Indian growth story, others were of the belief that there is still time for India to reach to the levels of countries like the US.



“People move to the US for many reasons like quality of life, low pollution, less job stress compared to India etc. Being in the US right now I know there are good opportunities for me with a good salary in India but that's not the only factor which would make me move back to India,” one of the users wrote.



Another one posted, “Isn't the pay in the US even today 4x-5x the Indian pay? The quality of life, Infra, pollution free environment people get in the western world is much better. Look at this scary data about the quality of drinking water. India is at the bottom of the pyramid. Lot to catch up.”

