IPL 2023: Zomato, Swiggy & Dunzo don't want you to be ‘Gambhir’ after Virat-Gautam spat

Quick commerce firms and food delivery platforms had a field day ever since Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had an on-field spat in Lucknow after the RCB versus LSG match on Monday.

The heated argument between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq during the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 has become fodder for hilarious memes and delivery platforms did their bit to further the conversation.

On Tuesday, Dunzo rolled out a coupon called KOHLIGAMBHIR which would help its users avail a Rs 70 discount on an order.

The company issued a notification saying, “Delhi Boys don’t lose temper! Don’t be so Gambhir after a long weekend. Use coupon KOHLIGAMBHIR to get up to Rs 70 off as Virat your service.”

The company also tweeted:

Naveen na loss - sabse important hain chole bhature! Kohling out all the fans to just chill - already kaafi garmi hai. 🤗❤️#kohlivsgambhir #RCBVSLSG #ViratKohli #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/pWyGns22e8 — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 2, 2023

This strategy got a thumbs up from netizens. One of the users called it a ‘Gambhir move.’

Even foodtech major Zomato tweeted “"bhai kya matlab saare chole bhature tu akele kha gaya" post the verbal spat.

"bhai kya matlab saare chole bhature tu akele kha gaya" pic.twitter.com/xh5iYoaBQh — zomato (@zomato) May 2, 2023

Zomato’s rival and foodtech giant Swiggy tweeted the picture of a falooda ice-cream and wrote, “Falooda ice cream for both teams to cool down. #RCBvLSG”

falooda ice cream for both teams to cool down. #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/6FAafaqD5i — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 1, 2023

In a latest development, the three players were penalised by the Indian cricket governing body Board of Control for Cricket in India for violating the Code of Conduct during the match. While Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees, Haq was fined 50 per cent of his fees.

