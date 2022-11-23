Mental healthcare start-up Sukoon raises $15 mn from PE firm Lightrock India

Global Private Equity firm, Lightrock India, has invested $15 million in Gurgaon-based healthcare start-up, Sukoon Healthcare. The funding will be used to scale up its operations across multiple locations, expand specialist services as well as grow its network by collaborating with players already functioning in this space.



Lightrock has acquired a significant stake in Sukoon though neither of the entities revealed the exact number. Additionally, as part of the deal, Saleem Asaria, Partner at Lightrock India, will assume the role of Executive Chairman in the start-up.



Commenting on this fundraise, co-founders of the company, Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta, said, “We have always believed in putting our patient care and experience at the center of our protocols and have achieved recognition for the leading services we provide in Delhi. We are currently expanding our services to Bengaluru and Mumbai as a first step of a pan-India programme of scale.”



Started in 2020, Sukoon is a mental healthcare start-up that provides a host of therapeutic and psychiatry services. From women-focused challenges to alcohol and drug deaddiction, the start-up provides solutions for several mental and physical health issues. At present it has its center only in Delhi.



The mental healthcare market has huge potential in India as well as across the globe. Moreover, according to a report by McKinsey, the COVID-19 pandemic has potentially increased the scope of behaviourial problems by 50 per cent.



Other start-ups operating in a similar space in India include CureBay, Clinikally, Peakmind, Wysa, and a few more. Recently, Curebay raised $6 million from venture capitalist firm, Elevar Equity.



