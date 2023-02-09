‘Proud solo investor’: Shark Namita Thapar lauds start-up that grew its sales from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 4 cr in a year

Shark Namita Thapar from Indian business reality television show Shark Tank India might be known for her famous “Yeh meri expertise nahi hai” dialogue but as an investor she has proven the power of being a “solo investor”. One of her investments from the previous edition has become the show’s largest success story.



In the latest episode of the reality show, Thapar who is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals shared that she is the only investor in a handicraft start-up called Rare Planet. She shared the firm’s success story whose sales have jumped from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 4 crore a month in one year. She also added that the company has grown from supporting the livelihood of 5,000 artisans to 15,000 ever since she came on board as an investor.



The Hyderabad-based company was launched in 2017 by Ranodeep Saha and Vijay Kumar TR. It sells indigenous hand-crafted products such as mugs, notebooks, idols, bottles, and more. In season one of the Shark Tank India show, Thapar invested Rs 65 lakh for 3 per cent equity.



“The reason Rare Planet needs to be highlighted and celebrated is not just because it is the largest success story of Season 1 (up from 75 lakhs a month sales to 4 crores a month) but because it has proved that doing good and being a highly scalable and profitable business can co – exist. It has demonstrated that social impact & capitalism can go hand in hand!” she wrote.



She highlighted a significant problem within the handicraft space, which is bringing the sector down to its knees. “India is home to 7 million artisans most of whom are in rural and semi urban areas. We have 3,000 unique art forms, many as old as the Indian civilization, passed down across generations of artisan communities. Over (the) past 30 years, the number of Indian artisans has declined by over 30 per cent as the next gen does not see this as a viable means of livelihood,” said Thapar.



However, she noted that the Indian handicraft sector needs continuous support from ecosystem stakeholders and consumers who have to step in apart from the government. Suffering from debilitating challenges such as lack of capital and credit, awareness on how to mass manufacture, she said handicraft companies have low to no online visibility in India or across the globe.



“Government has initiated a Vocal for Local campaign but again why leave everything to the government, let’s buy more of these products, teach gen next the rich art forms & urge the investor community to invest & mentor this industry that is truly an embodiment of our rich history and heritage!!” she concluded.



In the ongoing show, sharks have invested a total of Rs 42.93 crore till week five. Thapar has made maximum investments. Funds infused in start-ups by her stand at Rs 10.25 crore.



